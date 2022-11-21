Anitta poses in a gorgeous ensemble with her trophy after a huge win at the AMAs. Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta celebrated her first 2022 American Music Awards nomination and made quite a statement while doing so.

The 29-year-old Brazilian singer looked breathtaking as she accepted her first AMA award.

Anitta took home the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist as she competed alongside various other well-known artists in that category.

Not only did the Brazilian beauty take home her first award, but she also made her first performance debut as well.

Anitta opened with her global hit Envolver, then later into her performance Missy Elliott made a surprise appearance on stage.

It goes without saying, Anitta put on an electrifying performance as she stood side by side with the legendary Missy Elliot. It was indeed a performance to remember.

Anitta accepts her first AMA award in a show-stopping dress

Anitta turned many heads as she accepted her first AMA award.

The 29-year-old wore a striking piece of artwork as she posed in a metal corset dress.

The brassy-copper top resembled a corset-like style, incorporating a molded outline of a woman’s torso.

The form-fitting top featured a scalloped-flair detail at the end, then transitioned into a cream-colored fabric toward the bottom.

The lower half of the dress was a beautiful, smooth fabric that hugged the singer’s body perfectly, accentuating her hourglass figure. The dress featured a large train at the end, which followed in her footsteps many feet behind her.

She accessorized with a chunky gold choker necklace and various chunky silver bracelets.

To finish the look, Anitta wore her orange-reddish locks in light waves, which flowed beautifully down her back.

She then added a full face of makeup, as she wore a beautiful shimmery brown shade of eyeshadow across her lids and paired it with a shiny nude lip.

In the post, Anitta made it clear that this was undoubtedly a huge accomplishment for her and was extremely meaningful.

She captioned the post, “Omg what a year… I have no words to explain this feeling. So many blessings. When I started this adventure of working out of Brazil I was literally just trying to experiment new stuff and have fun with this challenge.”

She then went on to further express, “never thought it would be really possible cuz I heard SO MANY TIMES that “for Brazilians is impossible”… and here am I… expecting nothing but getting so many amazing awards in return. Thanks to my fans, my team, my family and myself. @amas.”

Anitta redefines the perfume industry by launching Puzzy

Anitta teamed up with one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Brazil called Cimed, and together they created Puzzy.

Puzzy offers a wide variety of satisfying scents that are also sold at affordable prices.

In another recent post, the singer promoted her brand as she elegantly sat on a chair while she propped the perfume bottle up between her chin and one leg.

Anitta sat amongst the orange backdrop as she appeared mostly unclothed for the shot, effortlessly glowing in the light.

Fans showed their support through their 922k double clicks and 9.7k endearing comments on the post.