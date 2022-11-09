Anitta was stunning in a revealing dress. Pic credit: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta showed off her incredible figure in a plunging dress with a thigh-high slit.

The long gray dress had an eye-popping style that included a plunging neckline, which went past her waist and connected right above the thigh-high slit. It had halter top-style straps and flowed all the way to the ground while showing off her amazing figure along the way.

Anitta accessorized with hoop earrings, a simple necklace with a dangling pendant, several silver bracelets on both wrists, and several rings. Each accessory nicely reflected the light and allowed the star to shine.

Anitta wore her long hair flowing down her waist parted in the middle. Her makeup was beautiful with smoky eyes, glossy lips, and long lashes.

The Brazilian singer completed her look with silver stiletto heels that included straps that wrapped up around her ankles. She posed confidently for the camera in a series of lovely shots.

The 29-year-old star’s overall look was beautiful, eye-catching, and ready for a memorable night out.

Anitta was named Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Music Innovator

Anitta posted a lovely series of photos in a black bra and coat to announce that she was named Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Music Innovator by WSJ. Magazine and Kristina O’Neill. The incredible artist was thrilled and went on to also thank her brother for attending the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anitta included in her heartfelt caption, “To be called the most innovative musician is quite an honor because that’s what we all strive for, yes? To innovate and to inspire, so I am really thrilled to be recognized by you all.”

The post received well over 500,000 likes and over 7,000 comments.

Anitta thanks Spain in a plunging top

Anitta loves ultra-plunging necklines, and she looks absolutely fantastic in them. The Envolver singer posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed her looking gorgeous in a black top with a neckline that went all the way past her belly button.

The stunning outfit included a thick black belt with silver studs that met between the top and the flowing black skirt. Big silver bracelets were placed over the sleeves at the wrists and gave the outfit a fashionable edge.

Anitta thanked both Spain and LOS40 in her caption for being part of her life in such an important way.

The post received well over 800,000 likes and over 9,000 comments.