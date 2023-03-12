Brazilian singer Anitta is the goddess that keeps on giving.

After conquering Latin America with her music, she has since morphed into an international star and was even nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards last month.

The Boys Don’t Cry hitmaker is no stranger to putting on a sensational display, and her latest Instagram upload is no different.

“De vuelta a Madrid,” Anitta captioned her post, which translates to “Back to Madrid” in English.

In the span of two hours, her upload racked up more than 430,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 64 million followers.

In the tags, Anitta credited designer ANDREĀDAMO for her attire.

Anitta looked phenomenal in the ANDREĀDAMO two-piece.

For Anitta’s most recent IG post, the 29-year-old singing sensation shared a variety of snaps in different outfits. However, her ANDREĀDAMO ensemble is the one that has us all talking.

Anitta wowed in a cut-out crop top that featured long sleeves. The item of clothing showed off her tattoo inked on the side of her body as well as her toned figure.

Anitta paired the look with a matching high-waisted skirt that fell to the floor while keeping her nails short for the occasion.

She opted for long wavy brunette locks that looked beautiful on her.

In the first shot, Anitta was captured in a full-length image in front of a plain white wall. She raised one hand out beside her while resting the other on her midriff.

Anitta gazed directly at the camera lens with her head tilted up slightly and with a soft expression.

In the final slide, she put one hand on her hip and raised the other to her hair. Anitta tilted her face to her right and remained looking at the camera.

Anitta released her own body fragrance.

In 2021, Anitta released her own limited-edition body fragrance with the beauty brand Sol de Janeiro.

“I think people should look in the mirror and believe that they are perfect just the way they are, without comparisons, because there is no one like anyone. The most important thing you can do is love yourself,” she said about her first partnership with the brand (via Hola!)

The Sol de Janeiro x Anitta Hair & Body Fragrance Mist was available on Sol de Janeiro’s website as well as Sephora’s, where it retailed for $26.

Anitta dazzled in a sequined garment for the ad campaign while posing next to the product. As always, she looked nothing short of incredible