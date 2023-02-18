Brazilian bombshell Anitta is spicing Instagram once again with her latest upload.

The Girl From Rio singer wowed in a spectacular ensemble that saw her in silver armor clothing from head to toe that had a fashionable twist.

Anitta slayed in what looked to be a metal bra and a matching high-waisted skirt, which was raised at the front to expose her underwear underneath.

The Grammy Award-nominated star accessorized with a studded belt and matching cuffs and shoulder pads. She donned a silver headpiece and completed her attire with thigh-high boots of the same color and fishnet tights.

Due to the bold fashion statement she made, Anitta appeared to have kept her makeup look fairly minimal.

In the geotag, she revealed this look was an appearance at Brazil’s Carnival in Salvador.

Anitta is the vision that keeps on giving

For the carousel post of pics, Anitta made sure to showcase her unique outfit from various angles.

The first slide featured the talented hitmaker from the thighs up in front of a plain background with her arms down at her sides. Anitta gazed directly at the camera with a strong expression and made everything look effortless.

In the third image, she stared over her shoulder while sharing what her attire looked like from the back.

For the fourth slide, Anitta’s killer look was seen from top to bottom while posing with her hands on her hips.

In the final frame, she gave fans a closeup of her beautiful face while looking up to the side.

As one of Brazil’s biggest exports, it’s hardly surprising that Anitta’s post made a splash with her whopping 63.7 million followers. In just 17 hours, her upload achieved over 810,000 likes and more than 13,000 messages in the comments section.

Anitta is a Carnival Queen

From one Carnival look to another!

It seems Anitta is officially the queen of Carnival fashion as only last month she was dressed up as a “Brazilian warrior” for her own festival named Ensaios da Anitta.

Always one to step it up a notch, Anitta looked vibrant in a green and yellow cut-out minidress and light blue denim-print thigh-high boots.

For her makeup, she dusted her eyes with bright yellow eyeshadow and kept her nails short and plain for the occasion. Anitta left her straight, long, fiery red locks down with a middle part.

To give her look the finishing touch, she rocked a jeweled, feathered headpiece.