Anitta pictured arriving at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Anitta puts her incredible abs in a futuristic crop top for a sizzling space suit-inspired outfit.

The 29-year-old singer announced her new character, Valentina Tereshkova, for her series of concerts, starting with the Carnaval show in Florianópolis.

The Brazilian superstar released her second multilingual album and fifth overall, Versions of Me, last year with singles featuring Cardi B, Saweetie, and Missy Elliot.

Anitta shared the series of photos with her 63.5 million Instagram followers.

The singer looked stunning with the extra-terrestrial aesthetic. She wore a choker necklace, which connected with the bikini-style top and matching white low-waisted thong pants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She completed the look with sparkly silver gloves and bracers as she posed for several snaps.

Anitta went with a criss-cross fringe with the rest of her hair pulled slick back and rocked some futuristic silver earrings.

In the translated caption, she wrote, “Her name is Valentina Tereshkova the first woman to go into space. Ready for #Carnaval in Florianópolis #CarnavalDaAnitta @ensaiosdaanitta.”

Anitta looks stunning for Tiffany & Co

Anitta is the latest superstar to partner with the iconic jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co.

The Brazilian singing sensation wore an elegant flower-embroidered white dress as she flashed the Tiffany Lock gold bracelets on her wrist.

“Share your personal unbreakable bonds that make you who you are,” she wrote in the caption.

She styled her long brunette hair with a mid-part for the photoshoot as she posed with her hand on her neck for the two Instagram snaps.

Anitta works out in an Adidas sports bra

Anitta shows her incredible physique in Adidas tights in a stunning ad that shows her workout routine.

In the caption, she opens up about not letting her busy schedule get in the way of working out.

“My routine is crazy but there’s one thing I don’t let go of, and that’s my workout training. For the last few months, I’ve been in love with the @AdidasWomen Sports bra collection,which are perfect for my low impact training. And also, ‘cause it’s beautiful 😍”

In the short clip, she performs squats, dumbbell presses, and stretches while she gushes about her brother, Renan Machado supporting her career in the voice-over.

Anitta previously starred in the big campaign ad for the Adidas NMD V3 sneakers, which she is seen shooting in the clip below with one of her hit records for the soundtrack.

The brand launched the original NMD silhouette in 2015 and made the V3 sustainable by using at least 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic from plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal communities and 50 percent recycled polyester.