AngelWalks says brother Roberto Perez died during Twitch stream: Here’s what we know so far

Twitch streamer Angelwalks announced during a Livestream that his brother Roberto Perez died.

In the clip, which has been circulating on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, AngelWalks is interrupted as his family can be heard screaming and banging on a door as he played Call of Duty: Warzone MFAM Gauntlet Tournament. The streamer abruptly leaves the game to check on the noise. “Hey Angel, are you ok?” one of the streamers in Angel’s team can be heard saying as he left his stream unattended.

As the screaming in the background continued AngelWalks returns to the stream and says “Hey guys I’m sorry my brother just died, I have to go.” He quickly returns to end the stream before leaving the room.

In a statement released on Twitter, AngelWalks explained what happened in the video.

“I was in the middle of the gauntlet when my family came to my door panicking, yelling that my brother was cold and not moving. I’ve already lost so much. I don’t know how to move forward..”

In a follow-up Tweet, the Call of Duty streamer thanked his gaming community for the support.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out today. I lost my brother and haven’t had much time to process anything but I just want to thank you guys, especially the MFAM, from the bottom of my heart for doing everything you’ve done to make sure my family gets through this.”

How did AngelWalks brother die?

While no cause of death was announced, the GoFundMe page for his brother’s funeral expenses says that he struggled with mental illness and he was found “unresponsive and cold.” When Roberto Perez did not come out of his room for work at around 4 pm on July 27th, his sister forced open the door after the family became concerned that he wasn’t responding.

Twitter users have speculated that his brother died from a drug overdose or suicide. However, this has not been verified by his family.

Roberto Perez was a 22-year-old student at Bakersfield College, and worked at the Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare, according to the GoFundMe page. AngelWalks tweet that he had to sell his belongings to pay for the funeral before receiving donations and support from fellow YouTubers, such as Keemstar.

The GoFundMe has raised over $15,000 at the time of writing this report.

Angel Walks is a US Army Veteran, according to his Twitch profile and he is 23 years old.