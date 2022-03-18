Angelina Please dead: Adult star dies at 24 in Las Vegas

Angelina Please died at the age of 23. Pic credit: @Angelina Please/Facebook

Angelina Please, whose real name is Francesca Elizabeth, has died at the age of 23 in Las Vegas.

Please’s death was confirmed by multiple friends who posted about her passing on social media.

According to Please’s entry on the website for the Internet Adult Film Database, she entered the industry in 2019 and appeared in 140 movies.

At the 2022 Adult Video News awards, Please was nominated in two categories, including Trans Performer of the Year.

The award was eventually won by Casey Kisses.

Kisses tweeted about Please’s death, saying, “I really cant believe we lost Angelina. She was such an amazing person I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Please was a native of Chicago and was living in Las Vegas at the time of her tragic passing. A GoFundMe page has been set up by her brother in order to help to pay for the cost of her burial.

Pic credit: @CaseyKissesxoxo/Twitter

This is the latest premature death to impact the world of adult entertainment.

Please had not been seen or heard from for five days

Please’s neighbor and fellow adult performer Aspen Brooks tweeted on March 15 that she hadn’t seen or heard from her in days. Later that day, Brooks tweeted, “Crying so much. I can’t believe this. This can’t be happening. I’m so traumatized.”

Pic credit: ©AspenBOfficial/Twitter

Brooks later confirmed, “I’m at a loss for words. Went to go check on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old. RIP baby girl.”

Casey Kisses thought Please’s career was about to really take off

Casey Kisses talked to the AVN website about Please’s passing, saying that she had worked with Please just two weeks before the star’s tragic death. For that shoot, Kisses said that Please was in good spirits and showed up early to help set up.

Kisses said, “She just glowed. She made the days go by so easy. She knew what to do. She was a good friend. She was my favorite trans person in the industry; she was someone I really loved being around.” Kisses added that she was having a “tough” time accepting Please’s passing.

Fellow adult performer Kai Bailey also paid tribute in an emotional post on Facebook.

Please’s representatives Fallen Angels said in a tribute to Please on their website that she had been due to appear at a festival this weekend.

Please said family was ‘great support system’

Please told Inked Angels that when she was 12 years old growing up in Chicago, her brother gender transitioned, before she began her own transition when she was “halfway” between 17 and 18. Please said that because of her brother’s experiences, “My family overall was a great support system.”

At 18, Please said that she was active on an adult streaming service and used her work on there to pay for a move to New York City. Before she turned 21, Please said that she saved up enough money for breast surgery and facial feminization surgery.

Please said of herself in the interview, “I’m just a simple midwestern girl with a New York spirit and a West Coast sensibility.”

Please also revealed that she was previously in relationships with adult stars Luke Hudson and Domino Presley. She also name-checked actress Trace Lysette as one of her biggest influences. Like Please, Lysette has been open about her gender transition.