Angela Simmons shows off ‘sunbathing’ bikini

Angela Simmons poses close up. Pic credit: @angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela Simmons is flaunting her sensational bikini body and confirming this look is absolutely for “sunbathing.” The Growing Up Hip-Hop star and beauty founder remains a firm favorite with her 7 million+ Instagram followers, and a recent share reminded fans she’s ready for a Hot Girl Summer.

Posting a sun-drenched snap and tagging herself at Invisible House, the reality star stunned while stripped down to a tiny bikini, also ensuring her post earned her some cash.

Angela Simmons stuns in summer-ready bikini

Angela, who runs Simmons Beauty and has a partnership with DHair Boutique, was shouting out the latter.

The mom to 2016-born Sutton posed by a sliding glass door and backed by parched desert hills and sunshine. Flaunting her killer waistline, toned abs, and cleavage, the TV favorite rocked a plunging and stringy bikini in bright green, plus a loose and patterned blue kaftan.

Showing off the results of her sweat sessions and also sporting a belly-chain detail via banded details, Angela posed in circular shades, also showing off flawless long and curled locks.

Further photos in the triple set showed the star showcasing her long legs as she posed barefoot, with a caption shouting out DHair.

“Sun [sunshine emoji] Bathing,” she wrote, tagging DHair Boutique. Angela has many strings to her bow. The daughter of Rev Run is also CEO of Simmons Beauty, with a more recent venture seeing her launch her Built Not Bought wellness brand. The pandemic has also brought a fresh reality TV opportunity for Angela, this via her Just Angela series.

Angela Simmons outlines her reality show

One week we’ll cover fitness, then one week it’s cooking,” she told Media Village. “Then next week dancing, and then meditation and spirituality. I’ll introduce you to someone I work with in different areas and aspects of my life. Obviously, the title is Just Angela, but so many people help me to go and grow. I’ll introduce you to those forces.”

Confirming she can juggle her various ventures from multiple locations, the star added: “I can pretty much run whatever I’m doing from anywhere, and travel to where I have to go. It’s great and I can focus out here.” Just Angela is now in its second season. Angela joins fellow reality stars who’ve landed their own spin-offs, from Laguna Beach face Kristin Cavallari and Basketball Wives L.A. star Draya Michele, to Hulu star Khloe Kardashian.