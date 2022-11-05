Angela Bassett dazzles in purple at the Wakanda Forever Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Angela Bassett looked dazzling in a head-turning sleeveless gown at Dolby Theatre.

The actress was pretty in purple at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last week in Los Angeles. Angela donned a shiny purple dress for the occasion alongside fellow cast members and celebrities.

The 64-year-old looked incredible in the sparkling pleated number.

The Moschino dress featured a small train in the back and an open slit in the front. Angela paired the dress with glittery light purple heels that matched perfectly.

Angela had on unique silver swirl earrings and wore a swoop of light purple eyeshadow to match her outfit.

In a video Angela shared from the event, someone could be heard yelling, “strike a pose”, and Angela happily obliged.

The Academy Award nominee held her drink in one hand as she did a slow shimmy and shook her shoulders for the camera.

Angela Bassett gets ready for Wakanda Forever

Angela danced the night away ahead of the worldwide premiere of Wakanda Forever. The film is set to be released in theaters on November 11.

Angela previously starred as Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda and T’Challa’s mother in the first Black Panther movie. She will continue in her role of Ramonda in the sequel as well.

The Marvel star has a lot to celebrate with her acting career lately. She recently won the Career Achievement Critics’ Choice Award.

Angela was also named Glamour’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The 9-1-1 actress remains grateful for her acting opportunities and kills it in every role.

Angela credits clean eating for health

The Wakanda Queen admits that all the compliments she receives lead to some pressure to always look her very best.

Angela previously revealed she has family members who struggled with Type 2 diabetes. Her mother sadly passed away because of complications related to the disease, and her uncle still struggles with it.

The actress now raises awareness for the disease while trying to remain healthy herself.

Angela credits clean eating for her good health. The Wakanda star is a fan of the “everything in moderation” adage and often cooks for her family so she knows exactly how much salt is in their meals.

Whether she’s cooking healthy meals or ruling an entire kingdom, Angela stays healthy and beautiful.

Wakanda Forever premieres worldwide next Friday, November 11.