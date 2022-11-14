Andrea Hannemann rocked a blue swimsuit with her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @earthyandy/Instagram

Andrea Hannemann showed off her beautiful 20 weeks pregnant body in the ocean waves earlier today, and oh my gosh, the baby fever is so real!

The 36-year-old posed in front of the world-famous Banzai Pipeline wearing a revealing blue bikini to highlight her growing bump.

Andrea stood surrounded by an expanse of white foam and clear blue water, but her womanly curves still took center stage in the carousel of photos.

The cheerful mama was born in Canada and spent a good portion of her youth in Saskatchewan before relocating to the North Shore of Oahu as a teenager.

One glance at Andrea’s gorgeously sun-kissed skin and sun-bleached hair will tell you that she’s really a tropical girl at heart.

She wished her followers a “beautiful and blessed” week ahead in the caption, also adding the baby’s much-anticipated gender, “20 weeks cookin!!🤰the halfway mark before meeting our lil queen🌸-what is life!”

Andrea Hannemann looked happy and healthy while promoting new Superfoods Paradise Elixir

Are you wondering how Andrea maintains her sculpted physique? Well, the cat’s outta the bag on this one!

She’s created a line of plant protein powders designed to enhance health and well-being.

Andrea partnered with NB Pure, a provider of all-natural, vegan vitamins and supplements, to sell her popular health-based products.

The stunning mother of three even wrote a best-selling book on her healthy habits titled Plant Over Processed.

Andrea looked absolutely gorgeous in a printed bikini top and colorful sarong for a recent post promoting her newest product.

Andrea Hannemann showed off fit frame in pregnancy announcement with family

Andrea took to social media at the end of September to share the exciting news with her 1.3M followers, and boy did she ever look incredible!

The healthy beauty showed off her enviable figure in a revealing bikini while posing alongside her three blonde sons and, ahem, totally ripped husband.

Andrea’s beachy locks looked gorgeous, and the last photo in the share offered a glimpse at her sweet, little baby bump.

She added a heartfelt caption with a portion reading, “Life is full of surprises and this one has us wrapped around its fingers already!”

Andrea shared the advice that helped her feel healthy and succeed on her website, saying, “I needed to stop relying on doctors and advisors for my answers. I needed to be completely proactive personally and do exactly that… become an expert on my own personal health.”