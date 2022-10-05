Andrea Hannemann stuns in a skimpy bikini while dreaming of a girl

Close-up of Andrea Hannemann’s face. Pic credit: @earthyandy/Instagram

Andrea Hannemann announced her pregnancy late last month with a gorgeous selfie.

Now, details about the gender of her baby have come to light and she’s having a baby girl.

The health and wellness influencer posed in a skimpy bikini with her husband on Instagram when discussing the topic for the first time.

She excitedly let her followers get involved in a guessing game about whether she would be giving birth to a boy or girl.

Andrea’s beachy pictures with her hubby were both joyous and romantic.

Andrea also accessorized her stylish beach look.

Andrea Hannemann’s skimpy bikini didn’t reveal a baby bump just yet

Although most of Andrea’s recent pics on Instagram are all about her current pregnancy, her baby bump still isn’t visible quite yet.

In a series of pictures she posted with her husband, both of their hands were gently placed over her lower belly while she wore a two-piece bikini covered in a floral design.

The top and bottom matched perfectly with a blend of teal and pink colors that provided island vibes. Andrea accessorized the look with a stunning shell necklace and a bracelet on one wrist.

Her beautifully wavy hair was parted down the middle, showing off a blend of dark strands with lighter highlights. If Andrea was wearing any makeup for this group of pictures, she kept it at an extremely minimal.

In all three pictures from Andrea’s photo thread, she had a lovely smile on her face showcasing just how excited she is about having her next baby.

Trendy bikinis are a way of life for Andrea Hanneman

Right before posting her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Andrea shared another photo thread that started with a dazzling bikini shot.

In the leading picture, she was leaning up against a pink surfboard, highlighting the fact that surfing is a brilliant form of exercise.

Her two-piece bikini was covered in a black and white pattern resembling a checkered picnic blanket. The lines of the pattern were more static than straight, though.

One of the most attractive details of the picture is that her washboard abs looked incredibly tight and strong. Her legs looked slim, long, and toned as well.

Andrea is a natural beauty who doesn’t tend to need makeup in the first place. She proved that fact once again by smiling fresh-faced for the photo.

The other photos accompanying the bikini photo were all photos of her now-growing family except for one snap of her surfing.