Anderson Cooper has a new baby boy and his name, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, has special significance

Anderson Cooper has revealed he has become a dad for the first time — following the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

The CNN host announced his new arrival in an emotional post on Instagram and in a segment on his show, and also revealed how his three-day-old son’s name had special significance.

His first name, Wyatt, is the name of Anderson’s father, who passed away when the presenter was aged just ten, while his middle name, Morgan, is from his mother’s side of the family.

Anderson said he knew Morgan was a name both his late parents liked because he recently found it on a list they made when they were trying to come up with a name for himself when he was a baby.

Death of Anderson’s brother and parents remembered

It was clear from Anderson’s post just how much this moment means to him, with the new dad sharing several photos of Wyatt along with a poignant message.

However, the announcement was also tinged with sadness, with Anderson revealing how he wished his parents — as well as his late brother, Carter — were still alive to meet him.

Carter died in an apparent suicide in 1988 after plunging to his death from his mother’s East Side apartment in New York City.

His and Anderson’s mom Gloria, who was an artist, actress and author, died in June last year aged 95 of stomach cancer, while their dad Wyatt — an author, screenwriter and actor — passed away in 1978 at age 50, while undergoing a heart operation.

Anderson is ‘beyond happy’

As well as discussing his son’s name, Anderson also revealed how the arrival of his son had left him “beyond happy” — and he paid a special tribute to the surrogate mom who gave birth to him on Monday.

“It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children,” he wrote.

He also told how while growing up as a gay child he never thought it would have been possible to have a child of his own.

“I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way,” he said.

Anderson also revealed his big news in a segment live on CNN on Thursday. He told viewers, “It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead.

“It is, I think, in these times, a trouble to try and hold on to moments of joy, moments of happiness. And even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life, and new love.

“So I just wanted to take a moment to share with you some joyful news of my own. On Monday, I became a father.”

He then shared several photos of his new arrival, and again told of the significance of his name. “He’s named after my dad, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” he said.