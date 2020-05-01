Anderson Cooper has a new baby boy and his name, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, has special significance

Anderson Cooper has revealed he has become a dad for the first time — following the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.
The CNN host announced his new arrival in an emotional post on Instagram and in a segment on his show, and also revealed how his three-day-old son’s name had special significance.
His first name, Wyatt, is the name of Anderson’s father, who passed away when the presenter was aged just ten, while his middle name, Morgan, is from his mother’s side of the family.
Anderson said he knew Morgan was a name both his late parents liked because he recently found it on a list they made when they were trying to come up with a name for himself when he was a baby.
Death of Anderson’s brother and parents remembered
It was clear from Anderson’s post just how much this moment means to him, with the new dad sharing several photos of Wyatt along with a poignant message.
However, the announcement was also tinged with sadness, with Anderson revealing how he wished his parents — as well as his late brother, Carter — were still alive to meet him.
Carter died in an apparent suicide in 1988 after plunging to his death from his mother’s East Side apartment in New York City.
His and Anderson’s mom Gloria, who was an artist, actress and author, died in June last year aged 95 of stomach cancer, while their dad Wyatt — an author, screenwriter and actor — passed away in 1978 at age 50, while undergoing a heart operation.
Anderson is ‘beyond happy’
As well as discussing his son’s name, Anderson also revealed how the arrival of his son had left him “beyond happy” — and he paid a special tribute to the surrogate mom who gave birth to him on Monday.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
“It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children,” he wrote.
He also told how while growing up as a gay child he never thought it would have been possible to have a child of his own.
“I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way,” he said.
Anderson also revealed his big news in a segment live on CNN on Thursday. He told viewers, “It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead.
“It is, I think, in these times, a trouble to try and hold on to moments of joy, moments of happiness. And even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life, and new love.
“So I just wanted to take a moment to share with you some joyful news of my own. On Monday, I became a father.”
He then shared several photos of his new arrival, and again told of the significance of his name. “He’s named after my dad, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” he said.
