Anastassia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou stuns in see-through white dress

Stassie Karanikolaou stunned at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Fashion Week is thought of as the best time of year for celebrities to show off their beauty and style.

Anastassia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou is no exception to the rule, and she certainly knows how to dress for any occasion.

Her decision to wear a stunning see-through white dress is proof that she knows how to make a bold statement anywhere she goes.

The fabric on top of the gorgeous gown crosses together, revealing skin down the center of her chest and beneath her shoulders.

The dress itself has long sleeves and a chic slit up the side to show off tons of leg.

Stassie accessorized for the night with heeled boots, large hoop earrings, and a purse draped over one shoulder.

Stassie Karanikolaou shows off her amazing figure in a sheer dress. Pic credit: Backgrid

Since the dress is totally see-through, it’s easy enough to notice her belly button piercing through the material.

She also made sure to maintain a sense of modesty by wearing a pair of simple, white underwear beneath the dress.

This isn’t the first time Stassie has worn see-through dresses

In August, Kylie Jenner’s BFF shared a photo thread on Instagram of herself wearing another sheer dress with its own special detailing.

The dress was covered in several dripping crystals around her waist and hips.

The earrings she paired with the dress suited the overall look perfectly since they appeared to be made of similar sparkling gems.

Stassie switches up her makeup choices fairly often, but for this particular night out, she went for metallic eyeshadow and a more neutral lip shade.

Stassie looks fabulous when she’s fully covered up

Spotting Stassie in outfits that leave little to the imagination is a common occurrence.

Regardless of how much skin she chooses to show, she still always looks absolutely sensational.

In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Stassie posted a photo thread of herself wearing a black dress that fully covers her up.

The collar of the dress stops right beneath her neck, the sleeves are long enough to hide half of her hands, and her legs aren’t visible whatsoever. Nevertheless, her curves are fully visible to anyone who might look her way.

Stassie decided to show off her dazzling good looks with darkened hair and neutral makeup. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped and filled in, and she had some eyeliner and mascara going on.

As far as bright eyeshadow colors go, she opted out of that entirely. She did apply a matte shade of lipstick that leans towards the reddish, brown side to show off her enchanting pout.