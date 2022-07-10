Anastasia Skyline shows backside in thong swimsuit to show off insanely long legs

Anastasia Skyline gives a leggy display. Pic credit: @anastasia_skyline/Instagram

Anastasia Skyline is heating up the internet once again, this time with a photo of her backside that illustrates just how long and lean her legs are.

The Instagram influencer quickly racked up likes and comments as her 2.5 million followers took notice of Anastasia’s unusually long legs, just one of the many skin-baring photos recently shared by the Russian social media star who now lives in Miami.

Anastasia isn’t just a beautiful bikini babe either, as she’s proved she has heart and a deep love of animals.

Anastasia Skyline shows off mile-long legs

In a recent Instagram post, Anastasia Skyline dazzled her followers with a sizzling photo of her backside as she posed in a skimpy thong swimsuit with chunky pink platform heels.

In the photo, the OnlyFans star and popular bikini model showed off her perky buns and long, tan legs while looking off into the distance with a pair of shades on.

The view in front of her is just as amazing with a beach entry pool, yellow lounge chairs, and several palm trees dotting the horizon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Skyline (@anastasia_skyline) Anastasia captioned the photo, “He says he loves my long legs because they end in heaven.”

This isn’t the first time Anastasia has shown off her backside in the same yellow thong suit. Just a couple weeks ago, she showed a closer-up photo of the same suit, seemingly from the same pool area except this time, she reached back to pull her long sunkissed hair into a handheld ponytail for the shot.

For that stunning photo, she shared the caption, “The model mode is finally back 🤩❤️‍🔥 @olga_novikova_work 💥 I had an amazing experience and can’t wait to see you again 🤭”

Anastasia has ties to Skyline Cats

There’s more to Anastasia Skyline than just bikini photos and cool blue water. It turns out that this stunning social media star also has a fondness for cats and a tie-in to the Skyline Cattery, which specializes in Savannah cats and servals.

Aside from sharing her name with the cattery, Anastasia has been tagged in some of the Skyline Cats posts as she shows her affection for the exotic cats.

Savannah cats and servals are stunning cats, as you can see in the above video.

While she doesn’t post often about the cats, it’s clear that Anastasia Skyline is a big fan.