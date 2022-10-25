Anastasia Potapova poses beautifully along the salty ocean waves. Pic credit: @anapotapovaa/Instagram

Pro tennis player Anastasia Potapova looked incredible as she showcased her immaculate, athletic figure while soaking up the sunshine in a recent share.

The 21-year-old Russian tennis player took a much-needed break from serving tennis balls and instead served some stellar beach looks.

Anastasia was kind enough to share the moment as she encapsulated the fun experience in a recent Instagram post.

The Russian beauty surely didn’t disappoint her 115k followers as she uploaded her usual jaw-dropping content.

Anastasia was photographed lying amongst the gorgeous white sand of Cancun while she let the salty ocean waves splash up against her body.

The tennis star smiled from ear to ear as she effortlessly glistened in the warm sun.

Anastasia Potapova turns heads in her teeny white bikini

Anastasia aced the competition as she served the most stunning beach fit.

She wore a bright white, matching bikini set that hugged her toned body perfectly.

The bikini top resembled a white halter which had a beautiful cut-out design in the middle, leaving much of her chest uncovered. The thin straps were crisscrossed in the front as they eventually wrapped up nicely behind her neck.

The bikini bottoms were a classic high-waisted, cheeky fit that highlighted her long legs and tiny waist. The thin straps of the bottoms were rather long, which she wrapped around her lower torso numerous times, giving the fit a completely fun and strappy look.

Anastasia’s wet blonde hair had been placed behind her back as she smiled with a natural glowing face.

She captioned the photo with a couple of simple but fun emojis, “🌊☀️.”

However, the fun certainly didn’t stop there.

After the Russian beauty uploaded the mesmerizing photo, she followed it up with a fun, goofy video of herself as she rolled around in the salty waves.

Anastasia was captured rolling around numerous times while she smiled and laughed at herself.

She added some music to the sunny clip, which was an Abba, and Britney Spears mashup of the song Gimme More.

Anastasia Potapova stuns in her little black dress

Anastasia has certainly become known for her eye-catching content as she’s resumed being highly active on her social media platforms.

In another picturesque shot, the tennis pro was captured in Venice, Italy, as she enjoyed some of the finer things in life.

Anastasia sat with her legs crossed as she enjoyed a nice lunch on a scenic boat tour among the waters of Venice.

She looked to be enjoying a bowl of mixed olives while she sipped a refreshing martini and wore a stunning black dress for the occasion.

She accessorized with a silver butterfly necklace and a matching silver watch which complemented the overall fit.

She captioned the shot, “Venice, you are a dream❤️✨.”

It goes without saying, Anastasia perfectly captured the memorable moment in Venice.

Overall, the tennis star certainly knows how to maintain a healthy balance between practicing her serve on the court and serving killer fits on her endless trips.