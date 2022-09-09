Anastasia Karanikolaou stuns in plunging cutout top and tight pants

Anastasia Karanikolaou looks stunning in a selfie. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Anastasia Karanikolaou looks amazing in a plunging cutout top and tight pants.

Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie, is an American model and social media personality.

She recently posed for the camera wearing a black cutout top. She paired this cool top with some matching cutout tight pants.

To elevate this look she has a few silver rings on, as well as a pair of silver thick hoops, and a small shoulder bag.

Her long baby blue nails pop, adding just a small amount of color to the dark look.

Not only is she showing off her incredible figure with this outfit, but she is also making everybody jealous with her long dark brown hair.

Anastasia Karanikolaou looks amazing in black outfit

The 25-year-old has now almost 11 million followers on Instagram.

You might have seen a lot from her since she is Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

In a recent post, Stassie shows us this amazing look, but she is also seen posing with Victoria Villarroel on the left, who used to work for Kris Jenner’s Jenner Communications as an office assistant before she was promoted to be Kylie’s personal assistant in 2015. Next to them is Kelsey Calemine in the middle, who is better known as Fatherkels, and is an Instagram personality.

Stassie captioned this camera dump, “we have fun.”

Anastasia Karanikolaou collaborates with Kylie Cosmetics

Stassie started her career as a YouTuber and Instagram star.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel on which she uploads some sponsorships and advertising videos, as well as some vlogs, makeup routines, and clothing hauls. Said channel now has over 770,000 subscribers.

The 25-year-old has also worked as a model in several locations.

As previously mentioned, Stassie is a really good friend of Kylie Jenner. This gave her the opportunity to collaborate with Jenner on a makeup collaboration for the famous Kylie Cosmetics brand.

A new makeup collaboration means a new photoshoot. In recent pictures shared by both Stassie, Jenner, and the Kylie Cosmetics account, we can see the best friends matching in pink and blue latex dresses. Not to mention, their wigs, nail tips, and makeup as well.

The collection features five limited-edition products, including a gloss duo, a lip kit, an illuminating powder, and two liquid eyeliner pens.

In an interview with Bustle, Stassie says she first met Jenner at a Barnes & Noble, then the two reconnected at a friend’s house back when they were in middle school, and have been inseparable ever since.

You can now shop the Stassie X Kylie Collection on Kylie Cosmetics’ official website.