Anastasia Karanikolaou snaps a mirror selfie in bra and jeans

Anastasia Karanikolaou looks incredible in smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou is a social media personality who also happens to be Kylie Jenne’s best friend.

She is mostly known for having an iconic fashion style, and she has since become a model and one of the most recognized it girls of the moment.

Stassie recently stunned in shared pictures by snapping a no-makeup mirror selfie showing off her incredible abs and toned arms, wearing a black bra and light blue denim jeans.

The YouTuber posted a big camera dump that contained pictures of her as well as of her and some of her friends.

In another picture, she could be seen super smiley wearing a plunging black dress with a low v-neck. She accessorized this look with a cool leather black shoulder bag and silver ring.

She also decided to snap a selfie of her and her adorable cat that she placed underneath a white Prada tank top.

Anastasia Karanikolaou wows in different plunging dresses for camera dump

Her dark brown hair was styled straight, and her green eyes looked fierce with long natural lashes and perfectly shaped and filled eyebrows. Her rosy cheeks also stood out, and her plump lips were colored with pink nude lipstick.

Stassie now has 10.9 million followers on her Instagram account and more than 700 thousand followers on her self-titled YouTube channel.

Anastasia Karanikolaou talks about her plastic surgeries

The 25-year-old obviously looks like such an Instagram model. But not long ago, she sat down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast to talk about her life and physical appearance.

Stassie admitted to having breast augmentation and lip filler done because she wanted to feel better about herself. The model advised the listeners to do their research since she went to a place that botched her lips, and she had to get the filler dissolved and redone.

She also told Cooper, “I literally got my lips tattooed yesterday because when you get lip filler, it ruins the color of your lip naturally. … My lips were so pink, and when you get lip fillers, I swear they turned a white color.”

Besides getting her lips done, she revealed that she doesn’t have any “butt implants” but she doesn’t deny “moving some things around” to achieve the body she wanted.

Listen to the whole Call Her Daddy episode on Spotify.