Anastasia Karanikolaou has come out of Kylie Jenner‘s shadow, even though a lot of people simply recognized her for being the reality TV star’s best friend for many years.

Anastasia is a celebrity in her own right at this point, based on her social media fame and presence. 10.9 million followers is a very big deal, after all.

She consistently shares gorgeous content for her fans to swoon over, even when she’s simply getting a workout done.

In a recent Instagram Story post she uploaded, she wore a few pieces of basic athletic gear that still made her look absolutely flawless.

It just goes to show that Anastasia doesn’t have to be dressing up in ballgowns and club dresses at all hours of the day in order to look her best.

In a separate photo she shared, she promoted her retail line for shoppers who might be interested in new linens and bedding.

Anastasia Karanikolaou looks amazing during a workout

Looking absolutely fabulous while hitting the gym isn’t something everyone can accomplish, but it’s something Anastasia has always been able to do. She posted a picture of herself wearing a tight black sports bra that matched her high-waisted black leggings.

The bottom of the sports bra was designed with gray trim and a few small letters printed down the center. It had thick straps that laid perfectly over her shoulders as well.

Anastasia Karanikolaou snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Anastasia rocked a ring on her pointer finger and long red acrylic nails. She went makeup-free for her workout and wore her dark brown hair pulled out of her face into a bun. A couple of her hand tattoos were visible in the picture thanks to the way she was holding up her iPhone for the mirror selfie.

Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou is her new bedding line

Anastasia posed for a promotional shot to represent Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou. The line is filled with bedding and linen options for interested buyers.

She posed on top of a gray bed wearing a bra underneath an oversized white T-shirt. She left the T-shirt completely open and unbuttoned to show off more details of the bra itself.

The bra was designed with tan-colored fabric that matched her skin, lined with white trim. Her long dark hair was strategically placed to hide anything too intimate.

On her bottom half, she wore a pair of high-waisted denim jeans that had a large rip over one knee. Anastasia rocked simple acrylic nails that appeared to be painted in a neutral shade of polish.