Anastasia Karanikolaou was seen looking stunning in her yoga outfit. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Anastasia Karanikolaou prioritized her health and wellness. She let her fans know on Friday afternoon that she was about to go to her yoga class despite just coming from a flight.

The social media influencer was seen in her living room taking photos of herself in her workout gear. She wore a black sports bra that showed off her toned abs. She paired it with matching black, high-waisted biker shorts.

Since she was heading to yoga, instead of wearing sneakers, she opted for brown and white Birkenstocks.

The brunette left her hair down and carried a white bag and blue water bottle in each hand.

Yoga is a popular workout among Hollywood celebrities. It seems to be one of the ways that stars manage to keep their body toned and relax their minds.

Anastasia was recently seen in Sydney, so it’s safe to say she might need something to ease her mind after the long flight.

Anastasia Karanikolaou seen in an all-black yoga outfit. Pic credit: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Anastasia Karanikolaou stuns for Paris Fashion Week

Anastasia has always seemed to be a fan of fashion, so it is no surprise that she appeared in Paris for the event. Last week she showed off a picture of her time in the City of Love, and she looked absolutely chic.

The influencer wore a tiny white crop top and opted for a braless look. She paired it with a denim miniskirt that sat perfectly on her waist. To add color to her outfit, she wore a multi-colored trench coat that was seriously eye-catching.

She had her long brown hair down in a center part and let it cascade off her outfit. The accessories pulled the look together with rectangular sunglasses, a small white bag, and blue and green leg warmers.

The model kept her makeup simple with light eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Anastasia Karanikolaou admits to getting plastic surgery

On a podcast episode of Call Me Daddy, Anastasia was very open about talking about her body. While sitting on the couch, she admitted that the first procedure she had done was her lips. She had them done in 2015 and admitted they were botched. She explained that her goal after that ordeal was to make all of her curves bigger, but now her goals have changed.

She told the podcast, “I wanna look natural. I don’t wanna look plastic. I don’t wanna look fake. I wanna look like me.”

She went on to admit that she had other regrets besides her lips. Looking back on it, she wished she waited before getting plastic surgery.