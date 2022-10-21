Anastasia Karanikolaou at the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Anastasia Karanikolaou, also referred to as Stassie, looked incredible while showing off her figure in a fitted black dress.

This classic look featured a lowcut sweetheart neckline, halter straps, and an open back fixed with a bow.

A slit rides up the back of the knee-length skirt, which allowed Stassie to show off her toned calves.

Her accessories were minimal, as she appeared to have only worn earrings.

Stassie pinned up her hair in a tight bun, likely to ensure her look remained flawless while spending the night on a boat.

She added some ’90s flare to her look by allowing pieces of her bangs to fall to the sides of her face.

Stassie quoted Katie Perry in her caption, saying, “cause baby you’re a firework @hellomolly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@staskaranikolaou) Sign up for our newsletter! Even more incredible than her dress were the fireworks going off in the background!

Anastasia Karanikolaou goes glam for a night out

Stassie didn’t get all dolled up for a typical night out on the town. Rather, she was in Sydney, Australia, celebrating Hello Molly’s tenth anniversary.

Influencers flocked to the land down under for a special celebration where most attendees showed up wearing something from the brand’s exclusive tenth birthday collection.

The collection was full of bright florals and a ton of pink, which was perfect for the Australian climate this time of the year.

Hello Molly honored Stassie on their Instagram page, showing off the steamy outfit she wore upon arriving in the country.

They captured the image with, “Babe @staskaranikolaou has landed in Sydney and is ready to party 🎉 #HelloMollyTurns10.”

Again, Stassie kept it classy in an all-black ensemble while walking the city streets.

Her high-waisted skirt fell below the knees, and a side slit displayed her toned calves.

The influencer paired the skirt with a lowcut crop top that revealed just a few inches of mid-drift.

She completed the look with knee-high boots, a matching purse, and minimal jewelry.

Anastasia Karanikolaou goes to sea

Party guests, including Stassie, hopped on the Hello Molly boat and took to the sea to honor the remarkable milestone.

In addition to showing off the brand’s new collection, they all got to enjoy an incredible view of the Sydney Opera House as well as some epic fireworks.

Stassie posed in front of both views, giving the camera a seductive glare while she showed off her Hello Molly dress.

It looked like a celebration the guests won’t soon forget!