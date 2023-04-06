The fan-favorite surfer Anastasia Ashley certainly made a splash in her latest share as she geared up and got ready to cruise along the beautiful blue ocean.

As a professional surfer, it only makes sense that the athlete thoroughly enjoys traveling and visiting new beaches to evolve her skills as a surfer.

However, for her latest trip, Anastasia decided to go to Jamaica, specifically along the north coast.

More so, the brunette beauty tagged her location in Boston Beach, a small public beach that is known for attracting many surfers.

Anastasia was captured sporting a gorgeous, vibrant-colored bikini as she posed along the shoreline.

The surfer further shared this little slice of paradise with her loyal followers via her Instagram Story.

Anastasia Ashley is burning hot in bright red for her surf session

In the Story, Anastasia stood along the crystal clear Jamaican waters while tightly holding onto her beloved white surfboard.

In contrast to the bright white surfboard, the athlete donned a gorgeous bright red bikini set. The set included a teeny spaghetti strap top and a pair of cheeky, low-rise bottoms.

Both pieces looked immaculate on the surfer, complementing her complexion perfectly while highlighting her physique.

While she posed, Anastasia stared out into the distance while she sported a huge smile on her face.

Her wavy brown hair was captured blowing in the wind behind her while she sported a naturally glowing face.

She simply captioned the Story, “Good morning another beautiful day.”

Anastasia Ashley shares a scenic view along Boston Beach in Jamaica. Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley models along the beach for Celsius promotion

When Anastasia isn’t enjoying her time along the Jamaican beaches, she’s sunbathing along the beaches in her hometown.

However, the athlete has combined her love for the beach with her love for a tasty energy drink.

With a constant craving for the perfect energy drink, Anastasia gravitated toward the famous Celsius company and soon formed a partnership with the team.

Celsius is known for their unique, hydrating drinks that derive from a unique blend of essential energy and key vitamins.

More so, the company adds the perfect amount of energy to every drink produced, making it one of the top products sold on the market today.

In another recent Instagram post, Anastasia shared her love and further admiration for the company as she kindly gave them a shoutout while she modeled along the beach.

The athlete was captured happily sipping her Tropical Vibe Celsius drink while she donned a leopard print bikini. Her curly ombré hair naturally cascaded down her back as she enjoyed her peaceful moment along the beach.

She captioned the post, “My everyday dream vibe is surf, sun, and @celsiusofficial #CelsiusLiveFit #CelsiusBrandPartner.”

Interested fans can now browse the full Celsius collection online through their official website.