Anastasia Ashley smiles widely in her backyard. Pic credit: @AnastasiaAshley/Instagram

According to her social media bio, being a professional surfer who loves sending and sharing positive vibes is a big deal for Anastasia Ashley.

The talented athlete recently shared a reel showing how amazing she is in maintaining her balance.

Since she is a professional surfer, she knows how to stand tall and strong on a surfboard with endless confidence levels. She can effortlessly ride nearly any wave.

It turns out that the same rules apply when she’s standing up on a skateboard since she doesn’t appear to have any balance issues whatsoever.

Anastasia is also happy to share plenty of details about how she stays in shape with her fans and followers.

She is currently being sponsored by a company called NordicTrack which offers impressive fitness machines and equipment that people can use at home.

Anastasia Ashley looks amazing on a skateboard

Anastasia posted a video proving just how perfect her balance is on a small skateboard while wearing an outfit that left little to the imagination. She was rocking a neon green crop top that only had one strap.

It left the other side of her chest easy to see. It also had a piece of missing fabric down the center to keep up with the current cutout craze in the fashion world.

She added a pair of high-waisted denim shorts with white sneakers on her feet. In the video, she sipped on a bottle of Celsius and even shouted out the brand in her caption.

Throughout the clip, the athletic beauty had a wide smile on her face nearly the entire time as the sun shined brightly behind her and several palm trees.

Anastasia Ashley loves using her NordicTrack treadmill

Maintaining a healthy body from the inside out generally requires plenty of exercise. Anastasia shared a video with her followers to showcase exactly how she gets her workouts in each day.

In the video, she wore a lime green matching workout set consisting of a short sleeve crop top with high-waisted shorts. She also wore a pair of blue sneakers with white soles as she jogged a few miles on her high-end treadmill.

She added a caption, “Thank you @nordictrack for my new Elite Treadmill. A DREAM #SPONSOR as this thing is AWESOME as I’m hooked on @ifit trainer series! MY goal going into 2023 is becoming a better runner [runner emoji] as that’s my own personal goal.”

She went into further detail about using her discount code to save money with the brand.