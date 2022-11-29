Anastasia Ashley shows off her skillset while on her surfboard. Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

The naturally stunning Anastasia Ashley recently showcased her incredible skillset while she made quite the splash on her surfboard.

In a recent share, the athlete didn’t hold anything back as she hit the water and hopped on her board.

The 35-year-old model is not only known for her killer appearance and personality but for her extremely athletic talents as well.

The professional surfer has shared these talents on her Instagram where she has remained highly active over the years.

Anastasia has proven herself as an incredible surfer through her dozens of mid-actions shots and short video clips which are located on her Instagram feed.

In her latest post, Anastasia demonstrated just that, as she undoubtedly lured her followers in with her smooth moves.

Anastasia Ashley hits the waves

Anastasia took to her Instagram Story as she shared a short clip of herself gracefully riding the waves.

The surfer looked like a natural on the board as she beautifully glowed from the sun above.

The athlete rocked a teeny red and white bikini which showcased her slender yet toned physique.

The matching bikini set included a classic halter-like bikini top that offered much support and was further paired with some cheeky, low-rise bottoms.

Anastasia left her long brown hair down as it was completely wet and further pushed to one side of her body.

She added some music to the clip while she inputted Drake’s and 21 Savage’s song called Rich Flex.

She captioned the Story by saying, “Not all surfing goes on in the ocean.”

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley teams up with NordicTrack

In another recent post, the surfer teamed up with the home and exercise equipment company called NordicTrack.

The surfer shared her love for the new Elite Treadmill as she happily wrote, “Thank you @nordictrack for my new Elite Treadmill. A DREAM #SPONSOR as this thing is AWESOME as I’m hooked on @ifit trainer series! MY goal going into 2023 is becoming a better runner🏃‍♀️as that’s my own personal goal.”

In the promotional post, Anastasia was captured running on her favorite treadmill as she intently stared at the screen in front of her.

She sported a matching mint green athletic fit and a pair of pretty blue running sneakers.

The athlete was even kind enough to share her very own special discount code with her fans as she then wrote, “Shop the Black Friday sale now and get an EXTRA 25 dollars off the deals now with my code *NTanastasia25*.”

Fans were certainly excited to see Anastasia’s new athletic journey prosper, as the post received over 2.3k likes.