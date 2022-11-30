Anastasia Ashley is stunning in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Anastasia Ashley looked incredible as she hit the beach to enjoy some fun along the rippling waves.

The 35-year-old professional surfer made quite the splash in her most recent share as she posed with her green and yellow surfboard.

Anastasia looked effortlessly stunning as she smiled with a bare face while her complexion was naturally glowing.

It goes without saying that the athlete is certainly well-respected in the industry for her fine skills and talents, especially when it comes to riding the waves and landing a couple of cool tricks.

However, the surfer is also known for her killer looks, followed by her charming personality, and her social media outlets have served as the perfect encapsulation of those characteristics.

In her most recent post, Anastasia demonstrated just that as she took to her Instagram, where she shared a special treat with her followers.

The cheerful surfer uploaded a special photo to her Instagram Story as she shared a scenic shot of herself along the beach.

However, this time Anastasia reached out to her loyal fans as she inputted the question sticker that Instagram offers in their Story setting.

In the Story, she wrote, “Been a min since I’ve done one of these.”

This would allow eager fans to ask any questions they wanted within a 24-hour time slot. Anastasia would then answer them back privately or add them to her Story for the rest of her followers to see.

While she posed, waiting for the questions to flood in, the surfer smiled as she looked off into the distance.

She sported a beautiful matching bikini set that hugged her toned physique perfectly.

The red and cream-colored printed top was a cropped tank with a small knotted tie at the end.

She then paired the top with the matching bottoms as they rested gently along her tiny waist.

Overall, Anastasia looked incredible as she gifted her fans with one amazing, picturesque shot.

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley teams up with Starborough Wine

In another one of her eye-catching shots, the surfer elegantly posed along the beach as she held a glass of white wine in her hand.

Anastasia teamed up with one of her favorite wine companies, famously known as Starborough Wine, while she then happily sipped on the refreshing beverage.

Starborough is known for its incredibly tasty Sauvignon Blanc, which comes from Marlborough, New Zealand.

As a huge supporter, the pro surfer didn’t hesitate when it came to helping advocate for her favorite glass of white wine.

Anastasia happily expressed, “Beach and @starboroughwine make for an epic day. Check out all the awesome things they are doing on their page and learn more about how they are supporting coral reefs during World Ocean Month 💙 #oneaction #sponsored.”

The athlete looked gorgeous in her matching green bikini set as she helped further support the company.

Fans also came out to support the epic shot as it received an abundant amount of love while it secured over 7.1k likes.