Anastasia Ashley in a pink bikini answers fan questions

Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley dug into some pizza in a bikini while answering a fan question. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Anastasia Ashley stunned in a pink bikini while revealing her opinion on pineapple on pizza. The 35-year-old professional surfer and model took to social media and invited her fans to ask her some questions.

One fan questioned, “Do you think pineapple should be on a pizza?” The fan was interested in hearing Ashley’s take on the age-old pineapple on pizza debate as pizza lovers disagree on whether fruit belongs on pizza.

The pro surfer confirmed that she does think pineapple goes on pizza. She indicated she held this viewpoint mainly because she is a huge fan of Hawaiian pizza, which features ham and pineapple.

To prove her point, she included a photo of herself sitting cross-legged on the floor while digging into some pizza. In the photo, she went barefoot and donned a hot pink bikini.

Ashley threw her head back as she chomped down a piece of pizza, causing her long blond hair to flow out behind her.

She posed with a pizza box in front of her and with a pizza decoration and her surfboard visible behind her.

Anastasia Ashley candidly answered some fan questions

The light-hearted question prompted a light-hearted response from Ashley, who wrote, “So I’m a big Hawaiian pizza fan so it’s a hard YES for me dawg on this one!!!”

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

She answered a few more questions, some of which were a little deeper than the pizza debate. One interesting question she was asked was how long she has been surfing.

Ashley answered the question with a childhood photo of herself in a bodysuit lying on the sand on her stomach next to her surfboard. She stated that she started swimming at age 2, bodyboarding at age 4, and full-blown surfing at age 5.

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Ashley also touched on what it is like to share her life via social media. She revealed she has actually had a rather positive experience with the platform.

When she initially started doing social media, she didn’t do it for money or incentives. Instead, she did it because she enjoyed connecting with individuals and, as a result, she has been able to keep social media activity feeling natural.

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

However, when she was asked about how 2022 had treated her, she revealed that it had been a difficult year physically. She paired her answer with a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her hand in a cast.

Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

She explained that she had undergone hand surgery and had a Bell’s Palsy episode afterward. However, she seemed to be on the mend and hoping for a healthier 2023.

Ashley recently partnered with NordicTrack

Given that 2022 was a challenging year physically, Ashley is already setting fitness goals for 2023. Last month, she partnered with NordicTrack and showed off her new Elite Treadmill.

While promoting the product, she stated that her “personal goal” in 2023 was to become a better runner. She is already a fantastic skateboarder and surfer, but she seemingly wants to add a runner to that list.

Meanwhile, she shared a video of herself getting into running on her new treadmill. She wore a lime green spandex crop top with matching shorts as she jogged on the treadmill.

She highlighted the iFIT training series, which allows her to stream running routes from around the world. Meanwhile, the program also adjusts speed and incline for further enhanced training.

Ashley concluded her promotion by offering a promo code for her followers to get $25 off of the NordicTrack treadmill.