Ummm… okay, Anastasia Ashley! She made everyone wish they were on vacation yesterday with an irresistible post showing her living it up in a bikini.

The 36-year-old professional surfer has been staying at Punta Mita, a tropical resort encompassed by white-sand beaches, since earlier this month, and boy, is she selling it!

Surrounded by spectacular views, Anastasia wore a light-colored swimsuit that contrasted beautifully with her sun-kissed skin tone while sipping juice right out of a coconut.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to talk about the perfect hair flip she served up, her wild mane of ombre waves blowing in the breeze.

She finished the Reel by turning and heading down a set of stairs leading to the ocean, inviting viewers to follow.

Anastasia captioned the share with a bit of beverage wisdom, writing, “Views on views on views @puntamita’s Kupuri Beach Club is the best place for a 🥥🌴 after a surf #VisitPuntaMita #ThisisPuntaMita.”

Anastasia Ashley shared her ‘Miami favs’ in neon bikini and tiny denim shorts

Anastasia also recently took her fans to Miami to share her favorite spots, including the “best” sandwich shop on the beach.

The brown-eyed beauty rocked a yellow neon bikini top with tiny denim shorts that highlighted almost every inch of her fit figure.

She started out at the skate park, showing off her skateboarding skills before floating in the water at the beach.

Anastasia finished the video off at the source of heavenly sandwiches in Miami, La Sandwicherie, where she indulged in a big, colorful sub.

Anastasia Ashley promotes CELSIUS Energy Drinks

A couple of weeks ago, Anastasia showed her fans what it really looks like to get ready for a surfing session, posting a GRWM Reel to promote her favorite, CELSIUS Energy Drinks.

The five-foot-eight athlete started the video in a comfy white loungewear set before revealing the blue bikini hidden underneath, accentuating her toned physique.

Next, she shimmied into an equally-flattering, ultra-tight pink, purple, and black wetsuit, which she wore to hit the waves.

Anastasia’s followers know she’s a proud sponsor of CELSIUS because she frequently shares new product drops and other advertisements on her page.

She mostly just loves to keep her fans in the know on all the incredible energy-boosting benefits of the drinks, and based on her lifestyle, it’s safe to say she knows what she’s talking about.

Anastasia captioned the steamy share, “GRWM to surf.. who else thinks thinks getting in and outta a wetsuit is a workout in itself? Thanks @celsiusofficial for the new flavor keeping me amped and comfy sweats,” throwing in a few hashtags for the brand.

Now, it’s no secret that Anastasia has been blessed with a particularly beautiful derrière, but as she’ll gladly tell you, she earned every curve!

During an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she shared her best tips and tricks for a sculpted booty, saying that besides surfing, she hits the gym and does lower body-focused exercises and cardio.

She elaborated, “I’ll usually do between 30 and 45 minutes of cardio, and 30 to 45 minutes of strength training, plyometrics, Pilates, and stretching. A good playlist makes your workout go by faster. It’s painful to be in the gym without music. I literally can’t even!”

Anastasia added, “Also, to make your butt look good, you have to work your abs to sculpt your waist. This creates the illusion of an hourglass figure that ends up accentuating your butt.”