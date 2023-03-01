Anastasia Ashley surely didn’t hesitate when it came to sharing the details about her tasty drink as she posed in her bikini with the product.

The professional surfer and stunning swimsuit model decided to leave her current home in California while she instead headed to the tropics.

In the shot, Anastasia was captured holding onto one of her favorite drinks — Celsius energy.

The 36-year-old beauty was captured from the waist up as she held tightly onto her Arctic Vibe Celsius drink.

Funny enough, the colors of Anastasia’s bikini matched the blue colors of the can, and together it resulted in one amazing photograph.

The athlete decided to take to her Instagram Story where she shared her tropical getaway with her 1 million followers.

In the Story, Anastasia posed in front of a bright red wall with a white surfboard.

The California beauty was spotted wearing a matching blue bikini set. The set included a classic spaghetti strap top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

Both pieces looked phenomenal on the athlete, as they sculpted Anastasia’s figure perfectly.

For her hair, the surfer decided to let her semi-wet locks cascade down her body and onto the blueish-gray top.

Anastasia rocked a makeup-free face while her only accessory of the day was a yellow flower that she had perfectly tucked behind her ear.

In the IG Story, Anastasia wrote, “@celsiusoffical Arctic Vibe. In the tropics 🌺.”

Anastasia Ashley is gorgeous as she enjoys her Celsius energy drink in the tropics. Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley is a proud Celsius partner

In another recent share, Anastasia was photographed in one of her favorite locations — along the sunny beach.

However, as a proud partner of Celsius energy, the model also promoted their product as she had it placed next to her on the ground.

In the short clip, Anastasia was filmed laying and posing underneath the warm sun while she enjoyed the sights of the blue ocean in front of her.

The athlete sported a teeny, leopard-printed bikini that perfectly hugged her curves. The set included a leopard print halter top along with a pair of matching, cheeky bottoms.

Anastasia went on to slide her fingers through her long curly hair and by the end of the video, the surfer happily sipped on her Tropical Vibe energy drink.

She captioned the post, ” My everyday dream vibe is surf, sun, and @celsiusofficial #CelsiusLiveFit #CelsiusBrandPartner.”

Fans should follow both Anastasia and Celsius on Instagram to see more of their promotional work together and to further browse their wide selection of tasty drinks.