Anastasia Ashley made sure she enjoyed her last day on vacation as she prepared herself for another lovely day long on the sunny beach.

The professional surfer took a much-needed getaway to Mexico as she was captured indulging in various activities.

However, in her latest share, Anastasia said she was celebrating her last day in Mexico as she decided to hit the ocean for a fun day of paddle boarding.

In the post, the athlete even gave a shoutout to Beachbound, thanking them for the accommodations.

As she did so, Anastasia sported a lovely floral-printed bikini while she glistened under the warm sun.

The 36-year-old beauty kindly shared this picturesque shot with her loyal fans via her Instagram Story.

Anastasia Ashley enjoys a sunny day along the beach in her bikini

While Anastasia enjoyed one last vacation day, she decided she’d make it an eventful one.

As she got ready to paddle board, the athlete held the white paddle in her hand while she donned a beautiful, matching bikini set.

The set included a floral-printed halter top and a pair of cheeky, low-rise bottoms.

The combination of green, pink, and purple hues complemented Anastasia’s complexion perfectly while accentuating her toned physique.

For this paddle-boarding session, the athlete left her hair down while her wet locks cascaded down her back.

She rocked a naturally gorgeous, makeup-free face while she enjoyed another therapeutic moment in Mexico.

Anastasia Ashley enjoys another day along the beach as she hit the ocean for a paddle board session. Pic credit: @anastasiaashley/Instagram

Anastasia Ashley is a proud partner of Starborough Wine

When the athlete isn’t showing off her impressive skill set along the waves, Anastasia is busy pursuing other promotional endeavors.

In another beautiful IG share, Anastasia announced that she had teamed up with one of her favorite wine companies, famously known as Starborough Wine.

Starborough is known for its delicious Sauvignon Blanc, all made in Marlborough, New Zealand.

As a huge supporter, the pro surfer didn’t hesitate when it came to helping advocate for her favorite glass of white wine.

Anastasia was captured sitting along the beach as she stared off into the ocean with her go-to white wine placed carefully in her hand.

She stared into the distance while smiling and donned a gorgeous bright green bikini set.

In the end, Anastasia looked phenomenal as she indulged in a tasty treat while promoting her favorite wine company.

She captioned the post, “Beach and @starboroughwine make for an epic day. Check out all the awesome things they are doing on their page and learn more about how they are supporting coral reefs during World Ocean Month💙 #oneaction #sponsored.”

Fans can head to Starborough Wines’ official website to browse their current selection, including the tasty Sauvignon Blanc that Anastasia was pictured drinking above.