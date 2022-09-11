Ana de Armas stuns on braless boat ride as Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas channels Marilyn Monroe as she stars in Blonde and shows the film at the Venice Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ana de Armas is paying tribute to Marilyn Monroe, the iconic woman she portrays in her newest film, Blonde.

Ana shared two posts from her recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival for her 8 million Instagram followers.

The Cuban actress looked gorgeous in a pink Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline. The Louis Vuitton garment featured a halter top and a mid-waist belt, cinching the waist and hugging Ana’s figure.

The satiny fabric featured slight ruching, and the plunging neckline allowed Ana’s Messika Firebird necklace to shine.

Her shoulder-length brown hair featured loose waves and a side part as she channeled an old Hollywood look.

Ana sat on a classic Venetian boat as she navigated the waters upon her arrival at the Venice Film Festival.

Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in Venice

Ana’s caption read, “On my way to the Blonde world premiere in Venice, wearing @onlynaturaldiamonds ✨💎✨ #globalambassador.”

Ana was among many well-known names at the 2022 Venice Film Festival promoting the new film.

Director Andrew Dominik, co-star Adrien Brody, who plays Marilyn Monroe’s third husband, Arthur Miller, and Brad Pitt, Blonde’s producer, were all in attendance. But it was Ana who stole the show as she appeared soft and elegant in an homage to Marilyn.

The film received a warm reception at Venice with a 14-minute standing ovation.

Ana de Armas practiced for months, felt Marilyn’s presence

Marilyn Monroe has a distinct accent that took Cuban native Ana months to perfect. She told the UK’s Sunday Times, “It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some additional dialogue replacement sessions [to perfect the accent]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

It appears Ana’s preparation was worth it, however.

Reuters reported that Ana felt Marilyn’s presence on the set. Ana said, “I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us. She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me, and it was beautiful.”

Marilyn is known to have a strong presence in the spiritual realm. Megan Fox had a tattoo of Marilyn on her forearm but removed it for fear of a curse.

Blonde arrives in theaters September 16 and starts streaming September 28 on Netflix.