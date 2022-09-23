Ana de Armas stuns in thigh-skimming dress

Ana de Armas’ green eyes look incredible. Pic credit: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas looked incredible in a thigh-skimming dress.

The beautiful Cuban and Spanish actress posed for the camera for an issue with AnOther Magazine.

In this shoot, we saw de Armas looking classy and sexy at the same time.

She wore a white sweater with the sleeves rolled up, and she added a black dress on top for contrast.

The actress showed off her legs by lifting up her dress and revealing a pair of black tights.

Her caramel hair was parted to the side, styled in curls falling on the side of her face.

Ana de Armas looks incredible in sweaters and tights

She accessorized this look with some black gloves and some silver diamond bracelets.

In another picture, we saw her sitting wearing the same tights, this time with a big bright red sweater, and the same big diamond bracelet as before.

De Armas posted a couple more pictures of this new shoot on her Instagram, with now over 8 million followers, looking radiant and channeling different aesthetics.

She also wore a pink tight mini dress that matched the background, as well as a light brown bodysuit with vinyl black boots.

Ana de Armas talks about her new Netflix movie Blonde

Ana de Armas’ name has been in people’s mouths a lot recently since the release of the trailer for the historical physiological drama film, Blonde, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The film is about the life and career of the American actress Marilyn Monroe told in a fictionalized way.

De Armas delivers an incredible performance as Monroe which earned her a fourteen-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival 2022. The critics of the film, as well as the filming locations and Monroe’s portrait, are very broad, but de Armas’ performance seems to have landed her a really good review.

The 34-year-old actress told AnOther Magazine, “It was pretty surreal I even got asked to audition.” According to de Armas, Andrew Dominick, the director, wanted her for the role of Monroe despite her accent. “Andrew called me after the audition and said, ‘It’s you. It has to be you.’ But then we had to convince everybody else.”

Getting into the character of the American icon was not an easy task. De Armas had to learn how to talk, sound, and move like her. She also expressed in the interview that the acting process was very overwhelming for her since her first language isn’t English, so she felt the pressure of what the American people that were working with her might think.