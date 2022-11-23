Ana de Armas showed off her elegant style as she attended an event over the weekend and struck a pose. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ana de Armas turned heads in a custom black velvet crop top with a matching white skirt over the weekend as the actress exuded confidence and elegance.

The James Bond actress has been receiving praise and making appearances for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde. Ana’s latest appearance saw the beauty dressed to impress in Louis Vuitton for the Governors Awards, which have served as a precursor to the Oscars since 2009.

The Governors Awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, took place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday. Other big names in attendance included Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie.

Ana and other A-List celebrities gathered to honor Michael J. Fox, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 13th annual Governors Awards ceremony.

Ana posted two carousels from her recent red carpet appearance at the Governors Awards for her 8.7 million Instagram followers.

The actress was sure to tag Louis Vuitton and Estée Lauder, two brands with whom she has shared a fruitful partnership.

Ana de Armas stuns at Governors Awards wearing Louis Vuitton

Ana’s custom Louis Vuitton look couldn’t be found on runways or in a high-end store because the Cuban-born beauty received the look straight from the brand she has represented over the years.

She had an impromptu photo shoot in an elevator as she struck a pose and showed her toned arms.

Ana’s gorgeous black top resembled a butterfly with two diamond-shaped pieces of cloth on either side of her chest. The garment stayed in place with the help of two strings on her shoulders and two tied around her waist.

Ana paired the tiny top with a high-waisted white beaded skirt, which featured a dramatic train adding to the elegance of the look.

Her dark locks were styled in an elegant updo allowing her diamonds to sparkle and take center stage.

Ana’s face glowed, thanks to Estée Lauder, who she tagged in the posts.

Ana de Armas’ Estée Lauder glow

Ana has stayed loyal to the brands she has served as the face of, including Estée Lauder.

For the Blonde premiere, Ana glowed using Estée Lauder foundation and opted for Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup in shade #2W1 Dawn. To achieve her rosy cheeks, Ana wore Pure Color Envy Sculpting blush in the color Pink Kiss.

At just 34 years old, Ana has her entire career ahead of her as she continues to grow and flourish.