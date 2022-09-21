Ana de Armas stuns in fishnets and leotard for magazine cover

Ana de Armas stunned in fishnets and a leotard for the cover of Variety magazine. Pic credit: @ana_de_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas stunned in fishnets and a leotard for the cover of Variety magazine. Ana starred in Knives Out and as Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 movie, Blonde.

The fishnet stockings accentuated the actress’ long and toned legs and went all the way down to her bare feet. Ana wore a skintight black leotard over the fishnets, which complimented her figure.

Ana accessorized with an extravagant and voluminous black and white scarf, with several layers, that tied around her neck. This gave the star’s look a classic appearance.

The 34-year-old actress styled her hair with a small part in the middle and with incredible volume at the top and in the back. Her makeup featured dark eyeshadow and wings that went in tandem with the outfit.

Ana posed with one leg crossed underneath the other, which was bent up to her chest. The Hollywood star gazed at the camera while sitting on a wooden table and with a messy mattress behind her.

The cover of Variety magazine read, “Mad About Marilyn! Ana de Armas takes aim at the Oscars with steamy, terrifying ‘Blonde’ By Daniel D’Addario.” Ana posted the cover to Instagram with the caption, “Thank you @variety and Daniel D’Addario.”

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was one of the most iconic actresses of all time, and Ana de Armas was an amazing choice to play her in the 2022 movie, Blonde. The movie shows a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

Ana truly channeled Marilyn’s energy and even said she could feel her presence on set.

Reuters reported that the actress has said, “I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us. She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me, and it was beautiful.”

Ana de Armas worked tirelessly on Blonde

Doing Marilyn justice was hard work, and Ana de Armas spent nine months perfecting the legacy’s accent. The Cuban actress told UK’s Sunday Times, “It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some additional dialogue replacement sessions [to perfect the accent]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

All of the hard work has seemed to pay off, as the movie reportedly received a 14-minute standing ovation, which is longer than any other film, when it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.

Blonde is available to watch at select theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix on September 28.