Ana de Armas stuns in braless dress with plunging neckline

Ana de Armas walks the red carpet of the Blonde premiere in a magnificent pink dress with a deep neckline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ana de Armas turned heads in a pink gown with a plunging neckline as she promoted her new film, Blonde.

Ana stars as Marilyn Monroe in the new movie Blonde, and she looked like old Hollywood royalty as she posed for pictures.

She shared photos from behind-the-scenes on her Instagram as she prepared to be photographed by the masses.

Yesterday, Ana was on hand to answer press questions at the Venice Film Festival, where she and her co-stars presented the film.

The Cuban actress was a vision in a pink Louis Vuitton gown with soft fabric and a deep neckline. She posed inside an Italian hotel and placed both arms against the warm walls of a hallway. Ana’s shoulder-length brown hair featured a side part and loose waves.

Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in Louis Vuitton

The plunging neckline on the dress allowed Ana’s magnificent diamond necklace to shine. Ana dazzled with a Messika Firebird necklace featuring a five-carat cushion-cut center stone and a whopping 100 marquise-cut diamonds creating the illusion of wings.

The elegant train featured soft ruching and surrounded the actress perfectly.

She tagged the team of beauty and hair specialists who helped her to get red carpet ready.

Her caption read, “✨ A night I will never forget. Thank you everyone for your beautiful energy and support. Love! 💖.”

The picture netted Ana one million likes in ten short hours.

Ana appeared at the 2022 Venice Film Festival alongside director Andrew Dominik, co-star Adrien Brody, who plays Marilyn Monroe’s third husband, Arthur Miller, and Brad Pitt, Blonde’s producer.

Ana de Armas talks about playing Marilyn Monroe

Ana discussed her labor-intensive preparations for the role in Blonde.

She told The Times of London, “It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

Ana also spoke with reporters at the Venice Film Festival about Marilyn’s presence during filming.

She revealed, “I truly believe that she was very close to us — she was with us.”

Ana revealed that she believed Marilyn was present during the filming process.

She shared, “We were in her service, in a way. She was all I thought about. She was all I dreamed about. She was all I could talk about. She was with me. And it was beautiful.”

Blonde comes to theaters September 16 and starts streaming September 28 on Netflix.