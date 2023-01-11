Ana de Armas sparkled in a black strapless gown at the Golden Globes, where actor Colin Farrell made a flirty comment onstage. Pic credit: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas stole the attention of more than just fans at the Golden Globes.

The actress, who attended the 80th Annual Golden Globes to promote her movie Blonde, looked incredible in a black strapless gown with lots of sparkles.

Cameras flashed as the Cuban-born stunner struck a few poses while walking the red carpet before the ceremony. Once inside, Ana received the attention of another admirer: Colin Farrell.

But while on the red carpet, it was all about Ana in Louis Vuitton.

Ana went strapless in a black Louis Vuitton dress with a train.

The gown featured flowy fabric and diamond studs on the front, adding a chic vibe to the ensemble.

Ana de Armas dazzles in Louis Vuitton at Golden Globes

Ana sported soft waves and a center part for a glamorous hairstyle. Her makeup featured a winged eye and lip stain, appearing elegant and beautiful.

Ana rocked diamond earrings and an emerald bracelet, also from Louis Vuitton.

Ana presented Colin an award for Best Actor in Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. Colin accepted the trophy from Ana, delivering some words before he gave his acceptance speech.

Colin said, “I just thought you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film, Blonde. I cried myself to sleep.”

The crowd went wild with laughter after the unexpected but appreciated reveal.

It isn’t hard to see what Colin loved about Ana’s look. Her delicate and feminine makeup brought out her features, with a little help from Estée Lauder.

Ana’s makeup artist told PEOPLE about the inspiration behind Ana’s look.

She shared, “I wanted Ana to look effortless; a combination of the modern woman that she is mixed with old Hollywood glamour, inspired by Marilyn Monroe. We wanted her skin to be luminous, complemented by a sharp cat eye and a perfectly stained rosy-mauve lip.”

The makeup artist used the Estée Lauder lip color Stolen Hear to achieve Ana’s lovely lips.

Ana de Armas is Estée Lauder ambassador

Ana de Armas has been a Global Ambassador for the beauty brand Estée Lauder since 2021.

As part of her duties, Ana has consistently rocked the brand’s makeup.

Ana wore a mauve lip color from Estée Lauder’s upcoming Pure Color Lipstick Collection on the Golden Globes red carpet.

As PEOPLE revealed, the Pure Color Lipstick Collection by Estée Lauder features 80 shades, including the one worn by Ana at the award show.