Ana de Armas shows off legs in mini skirt and thigh-high boots

Ana de Armas looks stunning in no makeup selfie. Pic credit: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas is a talented Cuban and Spanish actress who has been the topic of a lot of conversations recently thanks to her latest movie Blonde.

She, like many other celebrities, took a flight to the city of love to attend Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show dressed to impress.

Ana wore a black shirt to the event, which could not be fully seen due to the closed black jacket that she layered overtop.

However, the jacket was what stole the show. It had a beautiful LV pattern all over it with leather shoulders and pockets and was also adorned with gold buttons.

The actress paired this piece of clothing with a shiny mini skirt of similar material.

To accessorize this look, she put on a pair of gold chain necklaces and earrings and kept that chain moment going by carrying around a chic handbag.

Ana de Armas stuns in an all-black outfit for Louis Vuitton fashion show

Her makeup was very natural, yet her structured brows and green eyes could be seen from miles away. The Blonde star wore her brown hair parted to the side and styled it in very loose waves.

Last but not least, for shoewear she opted for an incredible pair of black knee-high leather boots that added the final touch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ana shared some pictures of her at the event on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Loved being in Paris for the latest @louisvuitton show. Congratulations @nicolasghesquiere , you did it again.”

Ana de Armas tears up when talking about Blonde

The 34-year-old actress has caused a lot of very mixed reactions when it comes to her latest movie Blonde.

The film is about the life of American icon Marilyn Monroe. More specifically, it is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. It is important to state that the film, as well as the novel, are a fictionalized take on the life and career of Monroe.

The actress recently attended the Venice Film Festival where she discussed her role in this film directed by Andrew Dominik. In the panel, she stated that everyone felt “respect and responsibility to honor her”.

The movie started shooting back in 2019 but wasn’t finished until July 2021 because of the pandemic. Dominik said during this panel that the initial scenes were shot in the same apartment where Monroe and her mother had lived, as well as her death, which was filmed in the same room where Monroe died in real life.

To this, Ana said, “She was all I thought about, all I dreamed about, all I could talk about. She was with me. It was beautiful; she was happy, but she would also throw things off the walls sometimes and get mad when she didn’t like something.”

Blonde is out now only on Netflix.