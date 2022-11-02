Ana de Armas stuns in up-close selfie. Pic credit: @ana_d_armas/Instagram

Ana de Armas looked incredible in a buttoned-up top.

The actress posed in the top for a new campaign with the popular beauty brand Estée Lauder.

She has been a global brand ambassador for the company since the beginning of 2021.

Ana posed on a bed in nothing but a loosely-buttoned up white top, revealing her toned legs underneath.

The campaign has not yet been released.

From wearing miniskirts to thigh-skimming dresses, Ana has shown that she is a fashionista.

Ana de Armas’ premiere look

A few weeks ago, Ana turned heads with a chic look for her latest film Blonde’s Venice premiere for the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

She posed in a plunging light pink gown that touched the floor. The dress was created by the designer brand Louis Vuitton.

The Netflix star paired the sleeveless dress with a dewy makeup look and a diamond necklace from the company Only Natural Diamonds. She is also a global ambassador for the brand and has done several campaigns to support them.

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, who has also worked with fellow actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Gemma Chan.

Ana de Armas’ skincare routine

Ana recently revealed the three-step skincare routine that she uses every day, and all of the products come from the popular beauty brand La Mer.

In an interview with Refinery29, she said that she uses “The Treatment Lotion, The Concentrate, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream. The Concentrate, that serum is the best one I’ve ever had; it’s good for inflammation, and it protects the skin barrier.”

She has worked with La Mer before. Back in 2020, she became a celebrity ambassador for the company and even appeared in a brand campaign last year. Ana has done several product videos for La Mer on their Youtube channel to promote their products.

The actress also revealed that when it comes to makeup, her favorite beauty products are mascara and blush. She said, “I usually end up putting my blush on my lips, or the other way around. At night, if I were to go out, I might use a soft metallic eyeshadow that’s very subtle, where you just see a little bit of shimmer. But for daily life, I like plain, simple makeup.”

Her latest iconic beauty look was her Marilyn Monroe glam for portraying the icon in the new Netflix film Blonde. The movie was just released back in September and also starred Ant-Man actor Bobby Cannavale.