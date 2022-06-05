Ana de Armas in bikini suns her buns with views

Ana de Armas close up. Pic credit: @anadearmas/Instagram

Ana de Armas is offering a cheeky view as she stuns with a boat-set sunbathe. The 34-year-old Bond girl thrilled her followers ahead of the weekend, posting photos from a sun-drenched Italy vacation and showing off her sensational figure.

In a gallery shared with her six million+ followers, Ana went makeup-free as she shared views of dramatic cliffs and blue waters, although eyes were likely on the Cuban-born star, who was rocking a skimpy printed two-piece.

Ana de Armas stuns in bikini sunbathe from Italy

Enjoying the perks of a boat and showing off her trim frame in a stringy bikini, Ana smiled while in a green baseball cap, also topping up her tan as she enjoyed the Mediterranean sunshine.

A swipe right offered an insight into Ana’s travels, with fans seeing attractive boats bobbing on waters and amid dramatic hill-set towns – Ana did reappear, though, here plonked on her front and sunning her buns in her thong swimwear.

The No Time to Die star also seemed to be enjoying some male company, with one slide showing her toned legs chilling on the boat as a man joined her – fans only saw his legs, though.

“IT,” Ana wrote with a sunshine and heart emoji.

Ana also updated with a balcony shot while enjoying scenic Italian views. Here, the actress upped her designer game as she wore a silky slip top in buttercup yellow, plus a monogrammed sarong from designer Louis Vuitton. Looking gorgeous and sunkissed, the beauty shouted out the brand she’s linked to – she appeared at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, where she donned head-to-toe clothing from the Kardashian-adored brand.

Ana has opened up on attitudes in Hollywood versus those in her native Cuba.

Ana de Armas says beauty is a simple deal in Cuba

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Deep Water star revealed: “There is a massive difference in the attitude to beauty in Cuba, compared to in LA. Growing up in Cuba, we did not have products in beautiful jars: it was more a case of putting things in a blender and making your own cucumber mask or honey and sugar scrub. It was ‘do it yourself’ beauty – things you’d learn from your mother.”

Ana is an ambassador for skincare and cosmetics giant Estee Lauder. The brand is known for its celebrity ambassadors, including model Elizabeth Hurley and past face Kendall Jenner.