Amybeth McNulty sizzles in plunging black bikini

Actress Amybeth McNulty is stunning in a plunging black bikini in Montenegro. Pic credit: @amybethmcnulty/Instagram

Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty is enjoying a vacation with her friends in Montenegro and spending plenty of time out in the water.

She’s been sharing plenty of pictures from the trip as they all enjoy swimming and boating in the coastal European country.

She shared one post with her 7.8 million Instagram followers that she simply captioned, “Hello Montenegro,” with a happy-crying emoji.

In the first picture, the actress stood on a dock with her hands behind her back and one leg out to the side.

She was water-ready, sporting a plunging black bikini and a wrap around her waist.

In the second picture, she was photographed swimming in the water with one of her guy friends, who she later clarifies is “still not her boyfriend.”

Amybeth McNulty in bikini enjoys vacation with friends

Her location is tagged as the Huma Kotor Bay Hotel & Villas, but Amybeth doesn’t appear to be staying in one place long.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a post shared on Wednesday, she shared a few snaps of herself and her friends as they enjoyed a boat ride and swam among some gorgeous rock formations.

She captioned this post, “Boating with my fwends✨ (Sorry still not my boyfriend xo),” making a joke about the male friend she was close to in their picture.

Still, her water play wasn’t completely done yet, as she shared a video montage of their trip on the water a bit later.

Amybeth McNulty jumps into water in video montage

Amybeth’s “boat trip” video featured many different scenes and clips from their vacation, including one where she jumped off the boat and into beautiful blue water beneath her.

There were also some selfies with her friends as they swam, rode on the boat, and even went out on the town for a bit.

The background music seemed to resonate with their trip, as it was a clip from Kendrick Lamar’s Money Trees featuring Anna Wise.

Although she and her friends weren’t necessarily being “shaded under money trees” for this trip, it seems that being able to enjoy this time out could be a celebratory move for Amybeth’s success over the past few years.

Although Anne with an E is over, Amybeth is still moving forward with her acting career. She had a guest appearance in a few episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and was featured in the 2021 film All My Puny Sorrows.