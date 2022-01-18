Amy Schumer shows off her body in a backless, black swimsuit following liposuction and endometriosis surgery

Amy Schumer has never had issues with being brutally honest about her body and sharing intimate details about her life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

In a refreshing new Instagram post, Amy Schumer is giving fans another intimate view of her personal life.

The comedian and Trainwreck actress, 40, posted an eye-catching snap of herself in a black, long-sleeved, backless swimsuit, looking radiant and happy while posing on a sandy beach.

Amy captioned the shots with, “I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

The pics come after Amy reportedly received liposuction and endometriosis surgeries to combat lifelong pain along with weight struggles.

Using her social media platform to keep her followers informed, Amy revealed in September on Instagram that she had gone into surgery for a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat her endometriosis after having pain for many years.

What is endometriosis?

With news of the actress’s latest venture into the hospital to deal with her medical condition hitting the internet waves, many have been left wondering what endometriosis is and how it impacts the body.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, endometriosis is a condition affecting up to 10% of all women, most of whom are of the child-bearing ages between 25-40.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Women suffering from endometriosis will experience increased tissue build-up around their uterus after each menstrual cycle.

This build-up of “misplaced tissue” then responds monthly to the woman’s cycle, building up and then breaking down, which results in pelvic bleeding.

When bad enough, the condition can impair a woman’s ability to conceive a child and can also cause issues during and after birth if conception is successful.

Amy got real about her struggles to get pregnant a second time after welcoming son Gene in 2019

As Amy’s fans are well aware, the actress struggled through her pregnancy with her son Gene from 2018 until his birth in 2019, as she remained very open about dealing with intense morning sickness.

This severe type of morning sickness is medically called hyperemesis gravidarum and affects only .5%-2% of all pregnant women.

Some other famous faces who deal with this unpleasant condition include Kelly Clarkson and Kate Middleton, who were hospitalized during their pregnancies due to vomiting and nausea. However, Clarkson was never officially diagnosed with the condition.

Despite facing severe challenges during her nine months carrying son Gene, Amy, and her husband, Chris Fischer decided to try for baby number two in 2020.

After attempting to get pregnant again using IVF, Amy spoke with Today’s Willie Geist about her failed attempt to conceive for a second time, saying, “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. So I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We talked about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

Now, after undergoing her hysterectomy this past fall, it looks like the actress will be a mom of just one for a while. Still, Amy shows no signs of letting this setback slow her down professionally and personally.

With COVID-19 causing the actress to fear for her father’s safety in 2020, this year is proving to hold some light at the end of the tunnel as Amy continues to pursue her health and well-being.