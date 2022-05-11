Amy Schumer in tight black swimsuit is ‘letting the love in’

Amy Schumer took to Instagram for a rare glimpse at her swimsuit body, donning a sexy black one-piece while saying she is ready to embrace the summer and love herself. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Amy Schumer took to her Instagram page recently to share a very rare glimpse of her summer body as she says she is ready to love herself.

The comedian and star of Inside Amy Schumer and Life & Beth, 40, gave a refreshing view of some attire she has chosen for the upcoming hotter months all while doing it in the most self-deprecating way possible, as only Amy could do.

Throwing on a sexy one-piece, the actress got the pool vibes going on full blast as she rocked it for the camera, just over a month after she co-hosted the Oscars.

Amy Schumer wore a sexy, black one-piece to ring in summer

Amy chose a tight, all-black one-piece swimsuit for her first swimsuit post of the season, looking stunning in the body-hugging attire while putting one hand to her black shades that rested over her eyes.

Some shiny, black, heeled sandal shoes adorned her feet, and her face appeared to be make-up free.

Keeping her blonde hair up in a bun, Amy could be seen standing in a doorway with rows of dumbbells lined up on a rack next to her and what looked like a gym bag nestled on the floor.

Captioning the post with “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?” Amy definitely had all her fans behind her in full support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Get it momma! 💪🏽” exclaimed one excited follower, while another echoed that sentiment, adding, “🔥🔥🔥you look fantastic 👏👏.”

Pic credit: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy recently discussed her marriage to husband Chris, calling his autism a ‘superpower’

While maintaining a hectic schedule that includes tour dates for her comedy shows as well as continuing to star in television shows and films, Amy makes sure to share the love she has for her family.

Pic credit: @amyschumer/Instagram

In a recent sit-down chat with Ellen DeGeneres, who is taping her final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after nearly 20 years on air, Amy opened up about her marriage to chef Chris Fischer, dishing on how she views his autism diagnosis as his personal “superpower.”

“I really did find the best partner ever,” Amy told Ellen during their interview, in which Amy made sure to dress identical to the host.

“He’s actually diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder,” she continued honestly. “And what happens when you get diagnosed with autism is, it’s like, you know, a superpower…like, all of his behavior is excused now.”

Amy continued to joke about how Chris will often use his autism as a good way to get out of situations he doesn’t want to be in, telling a story about times in the past when he got up in the middle of someone’s “boring” story and “just walk away.”

Saying all of it with obvious adoration for her partner, Amy added that “all of my favorite people are on the spectrum.”