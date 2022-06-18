Amouranth flaunts cleavage in vest and patterned bra ahead of OnlyFans retirement

Amouranth during an ASMR video for her YouTube channel. Pic credit: ASMR by Amouranth/YouTube

With Amouranth’s OnlyFans retirement on the way in the future, the Twitch streamer, cosplay model, and ASMR star recently showed off some more sizzling images for her social media followers.

One of the latest selections included Amourath rocking mostly black items, including an open vest on top of a patterned black bra. Another featured her in a comfy halter top with jean shorts giving more of an everyday look.

She’s been making bank from OF for some time but has transitioned her funds into some investments as she hopes to get herself away from the exclusive content platform.

Amouranth shows off black patterned bra with vest look

Amouranth, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, is known for her Twitch streams, ASMR videos on YouTube, and cosplaying as characters like Catwoman, Wonder Woman, and Mary Jane Watson. With that, she’s got many faithful followers on various social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter.

Amouranth shares provocative photos on Twitter regularly, including the one shown below. The popular cosplayer has her cleavage on display in a faux leather vest over a black bra with a leafy silver pattern to grab her fans’ attention.

Visible in the bottom portion of her image are her high-waisted black bottoms and thigh-high stockings or boots to complete the scorching hot look.

She currently boasts over 2 million followers on Twitter, including stars like John Cena and YouTuber Troydan, as well as Playboy.

However, many non-celebrity fans are following her, so it’s no surprise that the heat-seeking photos she shares rack up lots of Likes, comments, and retweets. The latest was no different, as the black patterned bra visual generated over 48,000 Likes and 700-plus comments for the red-haired beauty.

In a recent share, Amouranth showed off a comfy, everyday look as she wore a white cropped tank top with short jean shorts while seated on a reclining loveseat inside a private jet. Her caption indicated that every like was equal to “one mile high” in the friendly skies.

1 like = 1 mile high pic.twitter.com/ewB1OtHZ1q — Amouranth (@Amouranth) June 17, 2022

Amouranth headed for OnlyFans retirement

According to a Dexerto report last year, Amouranth has been accumulating over $1 million per month from her OnlyFans page alone. In addition, they indicated she’s pulling in hundreds of thousands from other sources, including Patreon, Fansly, and social media.

However, she’s planning to move away from the exclusive content platform OnlyFans and retire. She previously mentioned how tedious it can be to constantly create and share content for her various platforms. Additionally, there is dealing with many different fans, some of whom go to extremes.

Another recent Dexerto report mentions the wise investments Amouranth made with her money to help fund her retirement. They’ve included buying a gas station to rent to a Circle K, investing in stocks Visa and Altria Group, and buying an inflatable pool toy company.

She fired off several tweets this past week about her recent purchase of tobacco company Altria, stock ticker MO, and claimed her passive income is now over $500,000 a year.

Pic credit: @wildkait/Twitter

The ASMRtist and Twitch streamer previously indicated her retirement would arrive once her passive income eclipsed her current OnlyFans income. According to DBLTAP, she announced this past April that her official retirement as an “e-girl” would happen in June, following her “$350,000 to $400,000 investment” into content on Twitch.