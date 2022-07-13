Amouranth flaunts cleavage following huge OnlyFans reveal

Twitch streamer Amouranth has shared some revealing photos and OnlyFans details. Pic credit: Amouranth/YouTube

Cosplayer and Twitch streamer Amouranth continues to grab fans’ attention online by posing in various stunning outfits. However, she’s also grabbing attention due to her business savvy.

The multimillionaire online model has posed in many jaw-dropping outfits, including a recent all-black set showing off her cleavage. However, she’s also showing off what her sultry content is doing for her income.

She gave a recent OnlyFans reveal, displaying proof of the incredible amount of money she’s earned on the exclusive content platform since earlier this year.

Amouranth flaunts cleavage in skimpy tops

While Amouranth is best known for her Twitch live stream events, including streaming from inflatable pools or hot tubs, she’s also known for presenting fans with her sizzling content on other platforms.

On Tuesday, she dropped her latest thirst trap via Twitter, posing on a comfy seat in a black bikini bra with a pair of black lace or velvet shorts. She kept one hand behind on top of her trademark red hair while looking off to the side.

She kept the photo tweet captionless, except for a black heart emoji. That was enough to generate over 33,000 Likes and 400-plus comments on the captivating image.

A few days before that, she teased fans with another cleavage-revealing top. Amouranth wore a white sports bra in the picture with red shorts while playing with her hair and staring at viewers.

“Check out my offensive content,” she wrote in a retweet of the original photo tweet, directing fans to her link.

Check out my offensive content (see bio 🔗) https://t.co/yrUwldrJkY — Amouranth (@Amouranth) July 11, 2022

The link she’s directing fans to is likely her “OnlyFans,” which is among her Linktree list of links. Amouranth has it shown as “#1 in the world” on her link list, which seems accurate based on her recent reveal.

Cosplayer Amouranth shows off jaw-dropping earnings

Last week, she tweeted with her fans and followers to reveal how much money she’s made on OnlyFans since this past March. In a screenshot (below), Amouranth has made at least $1.4 million every month, except for July, which isn’t half over yet.

July’s earnings are $587,301.82, so it’s not far-fetched to believe Amouranth will surge past $1.5 million. Check out the incredible figures below, including over $27 million in net revenue!

Pic credit: @Amouranth/Twitter

She currently boasts over 300k followers on Instagram and 2.5 million on Twitter. Her Twitch following is her largest at 5.6 million, and she also has 850,000 subscribers on one of her YouTube channels (below). That massive following and OF earnings allow her to live the life of her dreams, although it’s a grind and comes with its share of issues.

Amouranth, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, has mentioned she wants to get away from that “e-Girl” lifestyle and particular online grind. That’s why she’s been investing much of her money into other revenue-generating streams.

Among them are her massive investments into stocks, including Twitch parent Amazon, Google, and Visa, as well as her purchase of a gas station due to it being such a smart tax strategy.

However, one of her latest strategies was launching an agency to help other OnlyFans creators make impressive money from the exclusive content platform. Add that all up, and Amouranth seems well on her way towards the early “retirement” from being an e-Girl that she desires so she can enjoy other pursuits.