American Pickers star Danielle Colby topless for tattoo show off

American Pickers star Danielle Colby stunned topless to show off her tattoos. Pic credit: @daniellecolbyamericanpicker/Instagram

American Pickers star Danielle Colby was radiant as she posed topless to show off her many tattoos.

Danielle may not have been wearing a top, but her tattoos gave her a look all on their own. Her many tattoos covered her neck and shoulders and gave her a beautiful, edgy vibe.

Danielle let her dark and shiny hair loose behind her, and she rested her head. Her makeup was gorgeous, with rosy cheeks and long dark eyelashes.

The American Pickers star’s overall look was both beautiful and dangerous.

Danielle included in her caption, “It’s been making me so happy to be able to get back to movement and being creative. I’ve got a couple of clips of practicing movement that I’ll be sharing on my sites soon and I’ve shared a few of these photos too.”

The star’s post earned over 9,000 likes and over 100 comments.

Danielle Colby is excited about her upcoming episodes

Danielle loves her work appearing on American Pickers and makes sure to let her 240,000 followers know about all of the exciting upcoming episodes. She posted a video to Instagram to remind her followers about upcoming episodes.

The TV personality posted a trailer that showed some snippets of an upcoming episode.

She included in her caption, “I’m so excited to see this episode! We had such a fun time at @thirdmanrecords with @officialjackwhite.” She went on to let her fans know that the new episodes would be available to watch beginning on January 4.

Her post earned over 1,400 likes from her followers.

Danielle Colby spends quality time with pups

Danielle has a busy schedule with her work for American Pickers, but she also takes time to kick back and enjoy time with some adorable company. She posted a cute photo of spending quality time with two fluffy pups.

The 47-year-old let one of the tiny doggos sniff her nose with his face to hers. The other dog sat on her lap and enjoyed her pets.

Danielle was just as adorable as the pups in a gold and navy blue scarf over a floral blouse. She wore a cute red and white headband that matched her red lips.

Danielle included in her caption, “I love being able to spend time with my granddoggers! Memphis has been taking good care of me this week. The pups are doing their best, too!”

The sweet post earned over 1,900 likes.