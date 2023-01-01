American Pickers star Danielle Colby looked forward to the year in a photoshoot. Pic credit: @daniellcolbyamericanpicker/Instagram

American Pickers star Danielle Colby showed off her long legs in a beautiful photoshoot.

She sported a skintight nude top that featured a light pattern and diamond embellishments. Danielle paired the top with undies, which highlighted her long legs and figure.

The American Pickers star upped the elegance of her look with sheer gloves that ran toward her elbows and showed her tattoos underneath. She completed her look with gold heels that included a brown puff over the toes.

Danielle posed on her back with her luscious brown hair sprawled out behind her. She lifted both of her feet into the hair and cross them as they rested against the headboard.

Her overall look was gorgeous, as well as comfy and elegant all at the same time.

The TV personality included in her caption, “This year has put me upside down in more ways than one. I’m so happy we’re rounding the corner on the last days of 2022. I hope you have all had a warm, safe, and happy holiday. Brighter days are ahead, even if it’s one extra minute of sunshine at a time!”

The post earned over 10,000 likes.

Danielle Colby reminds her fans about upcoming episodes

Danielle appears on American Pickers, and she appears to enjoy every moment of her time doing this. She posted a couple of photos to Instagram to highlight this and to remind her fans about upcoming episodes.

The 47-year-old star stood beside a historic Blaze Fury poster with some of the others in the cast and crew.

She included in her caption, “The lovely @bellasincle reminded me of this episode we shot with this Blaze Fury poster. What [a] fabulous time! I’m so glad when I get to be face to face with these incredible pieces of history.”

She went on to tell her followers that they can stream this episode and that new episodes will become available on January 4.

The post earned over 1,500 likes.

Danielle Colby enjoys time with her family

Danielle is often busy with her career, but she also makes sure to get in family time.

The reality TV star posted a picture of herself in an adorable outfit with multiple layers. She wore several long coats over pants and red shoes.

Danielle included in her caption, “My family took me to see Spirited on Sunday and we had such an amazing time together.”

The post earned over 4,000 likes.

New Episodes of American Pickers return on January 4, 2023, on History Channel.