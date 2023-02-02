Danielle Colby, otherwise known as the Queen of Rust, put her treasured relics off to the side to instead enjoy some laughs along the water.

History Channel’s American Pickers star was captured laying down along the rippling water as she sported a huge smile across her face.

Danielle is known for her quirky yet down-to-earth personality and her latest share was a perfect demonstration of just that.

The reality star took to her Instagram with the share, where she’s remained highly active over the years.

Danielle has enjoyed capturing her fun adventures and latest endeavors as she shares them in the form of a series of photographs along her social media outlets.

Luckily for her Instagram followers, the 47-year-old beauty shared the sizzling shot in a heartbeat as she looked effortlessly gorgeous in her most genuine form.

Danielle Colby shares a huge smile while she takes a refreshing dip

Leave it to Danielle to share the utmost perfect shot with her fans.

The reality star looked phenomenal as she remained unclothed while she took a relaxing dip in the shallow, rippling water.

Danielle looked to be thoroughly enjoying her serene and rather peaceful moment as she smiled from ear to while staring out into the distance.

For the shot, the American Pickers star accessorized with a pair of beautiful gold earrings that swung down from her ears.

For her makeup, Danielle went with some light touches of mascara, along with an electric blue eyeshadow that was beautifully shaded under her eyes. To complete the artistry, she added a bright shade of pink across her lips.

However, Danielle’s electrifying makeup wasn’t the only main attraction, her array of American traditional tattoos along her arms certainly made a statement as well.

Regardless, the reality star looked amazing as she enjoyed a joyful splash along the water.

Danielle Colby dives in deep while sharing an insightful message

In another recent share, Danielle was captured under water as she enjoyed her relaxing swim.

She styled in a vibrant bikini while the light shined down through the water and along her skin.

Danielle placed her one hand along her head while her long hair remained pushed off to the one side.

While she went for a peaceful swim, the reality star shared some inspirational words of wisdom with her fans.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Meditation is to dive all the way within, beyond thought, to the source of thought and pure consciousness. It enlarges the container, every time you transcend. When you come out, you come out refreshed, filled with energy and enthusiasm for life. -David Lynch.”

Danielle Colby is a proud ambassador for Batey Girls

It’s no secret that Danielle is a genuinely kind-hearted and loving individual and she’s constantly looking for ways to give back to her community by helping others in need.

One of her high priorities involves working with the jewelry company Batey Girls.

This unique company sells jewelry solely handcrafted by women and girls who have escaped a variety of life-changing experiences in the Dominican Republic.

Danielle is a proud ambassador for the brand as she continuously builds awareness while promoting the jewelry.

Danielle has expressed her admiration for these women as she supports them in every way possible.

Fans can now head to Danielle’s website or Batey Girl’s Instagram page to learn more about their mission as an organization and further donate.