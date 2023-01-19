American Pickers star was stunning for a cereal-themed bath. Danielle Colby Pic credit: @daniellecolbyamericanpicker/Instagram

American Pickers star Danielle Colby posed nude for a stunning shot in a milk bath with fruity cereal floating all around her.

The daring photo was perfect for the American TV personality, as the colorful bath let her lovely complexion glow and allowed her beautiful features to shine.

Danielle’s many tattoos were visible down her back and side and on her fingers as well. The tattoos gave the playful image an extra edge.

The reality TV star’s hair was wet from the milk bath and slicked back to reveal more of her face. Her makeup was gorgeous with deep red lips, rosy cheeks, dark lashes, and defined brows.

Danielle’s overall look was mischievous and beautiful all at once.

The star posted the breathtaking image to Instagram and asked her 244,000 followers, “Who’s ready for a midnight snack?”

Danielle Colby promoted discounted posters

Danielle posted a gorgeous image to Instagram to promote autographed posters with a huge discount for Cyber Monday.

The 47-year-old beauty showed an example of what could be on the poster with a stunning image that showed her in a pretty floral dress. The flowy red dress showed off her tattooed shoulders and lifted above her knees.

She paired the dress with cowgirl boots and bright blue jewelry. Her hair was pulled back, and her makeup was iconic with bright red lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and long lashes.

Danielle sells a variety of autographed posters just like this one. Her followers seemed to like the promotion, as it earned over 10,000 likes and many comments.

Danielle Colby opens up about life post-surgery

Danielle had intense surgery in the past, but despite her hardships, she seems to be healing wonderfully. She posted a lovely image of herself and opened up about life post-surgery.

She included in her caption, “I’m ready for some sunnier days! Jeremy and I took advantage of the sunshine we had recently and took some really cute photos. I’m starting to feel more like myself again but it’s a slow process.”

The online star was absolutely radiant in a white and red dress that allowed the camera to capture the tattoos along her arms and chest. She opted for her usual red lips, and her makeup allowed her eyes to shine.

Danielle is a favorite of many, and it’s impossible not to root for her as she recovers and embraces her best self. The post earned over 7,000 likes.