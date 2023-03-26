Lauren Alaina embraced her inner cowgirl and looked better than ever.

She struck a pose on a lovely outdoor staircase in Rancho Mission Viejo, California, which she tagged as her location.

The singer rocked a sparkling black jumpsuit with a keyhole cutout and a high neckline. The suit’s pants flared out toward the ankles and featured knee-high slits.

She elevated her look with shiny black stiletto heels with closed-toes that poked out from the edges of the jumpsuit. Lauren sported a black cowgirl hat that topped the look off perfectly.

Her long blonde waves tumbled out from underneath her hat for a bright contrast to the look. Her makeup was lovely, with dark lashes and liner.

The 28-year-old songwriter’s overall look was glittery, glamorous, and of course: gorgeous.

Lauren captioned her share, “SubURBAN Cowgirl 🤠.” In less than a day, the post earned over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Lauren Alaina talks about diet and exercise

Lauren has an enviable figure and a healthy and happy life. However, in the past, she had struggled with an eating disorder.

According to The Tennessean, she worked hard to achieve a healthier lifestyle and to accept and love her own body. She pays attention to her eating habits and exercise but with much more patience and love.

The American Idol alum makes sure to eat plenty of lean meats and vegetables and to get a good amount of protein. She worked up to sprinting on the treadmill, but when she first started out, she would alternate between jogging and walking.

When speaking about her lifestyle changes, she shared, “The most rewarding thing, it’s not looking in the mirror because that’s hard for me. The most rewarding part is that I have people asking me to help them.”

It’s clear that Lauren’s healthy choices have worked well because she’s looking happier and healthier than ever before.

Lauren Alaina goes on tour this summer

Lauren is always progressing in her personal life as well as in her career.

The Road Less Traveled singer shared on Instagram that she would go on tour in the summer of 2023 with the pop group, Pentatonix.

She captioned her post, “I can’t be VOCAL enough about how excited I am for this tour! Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb.27th at 10am local time!! Which city are you coming to?!”

Her fans seemed just as excited for her tour, as the post earned over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments.