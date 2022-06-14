Amelia Hamlin turns 21 in plunging wet bikini

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is finally 21. The model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna spent much of last weekend gearing up for her June 13 birthday, and she welcomed her big day with swimsuit action.

Amelia was shouted out by L.A. realtor and pal to Bravo stars Alexa Kort on Monday – of course, Alexa included some head-turning content.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini on 21st birthday

The photo showed Amelia and Alexa enjoying the perks of a luxurious outdoor pool.

Backed by blue skies and palms, the duo posed for a quick selfie – Amelia was on the left and flaunting her catwalk queen body in a plunging and cupped dark bikini, also drawing attention to her toned abs.

Alexa, meanwhile, opted for a halterneck and tie-dye two-piece in purple and white.

“Happy birthday to my other sissy @ameliagray,” she wrote, adding: “All my people are geminis.”

Amelia Hamlin and Alexa Kort in bikinis from a pool. Pic credit: @alexakort/Instagram

Amelia also took to Instagram to mark turning 21, sharing a slew of throwbacks. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mom Lisa was quick to mark the milestone on her social media, posting for her 3.4 million+ followers and shouting out her youngest daughter. Posting a shot of Amelia jumping high above lake waters yesterday, the 58-year-old wrote: “Someone is almost 21,” adding the June 13 2001 date that Amelia was born.

It’s been a busy and successful year for Amelia. The sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin hit “it” girl status in 2021, partly due to her high-profile and now-ended relationship with Scott Disick, ex to Hulu star Kourtney Kardashian.

Amelia now fronts luxury labels including Versace and Alexander Wang, plus swimwear brand Tropic of C. Back when she was still a teenager, Amelia opened to up W Magazine about entering modeling.

Amelia Hamlin wanted nothing more than to enter modeling

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, all I knew was that my older sister was doing stuff and I wasn’t. I kind of just felt lost until I finally figured out that I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else in the whole world other than model,” she said, here noting that she’d watched sister Delilah Belle enter the industry.

“I’ve learned how important it is to let your personality shine and always have manners and respect every single person on set. I’ve also learned how difficult it can be, and I’ve developed a very different kind of respect for supermodels,” she added.