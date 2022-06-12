Amelia Hamlin stuns with bikini jump over a lake

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning while jumping high above a lake in a skimpy bikini. The 20-year-old model is kissing another year goodbye as she gears up for turning 21 tomorrow – mom Lisa Rinna shared a swimwear shot of her daughter as she joined her in the pre-birthday buzz.

Posting for her three million+ followers on Sunday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shouted out her youngest daughter, telling fans that her munchkin is “almost 21.”

Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini ahead of 21st birthday

Amelia will turn 21 on June 13. Lisa’s photo showed Amelia delivering a dramatic jump complete with an outstretched arm as she flaunted her model body in a two-piece.

Snapped over calm lake waters and backed by distant land and a nearby jetty, the ex to Scott Disick also clutched her back leg during her jump – whoever was holding the camera had snapped the lens at just the right moment.

“Someone is almost 21. June 13 2001 @ameliagray,” Lisa wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Amelia is the youngest of Lisa and husband, Harry Hamlin’s two girls – sister Delilah Belle Hamlin is 24.

Amelia may well see this year as her highest-profile. Following her 2021 romance with reality star Scott Disick, the model’s name trended big-time, and she’s since landed major gigs. In 2022, Amelia is fronting luxury designer Versace with sister Delilah Belle. She’s also the main face of Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang’s new swim campaign. Amelia also boasts collabs with 58-year-old mom Lisa’s Rinna Beauty brand.

Amelia Hamlin has ‘self-expression’ as her motive in modeling

Speaking to W Magazine back when she was a teenager, Amelia opened up on her rise to modeling and learning from elder sister Delilah Belle.

“I love the ability of self-expression. I’ve always been someone who loves art, which is ironic as I’m not talented in drawing or painting. But this is an art form that I’ve found that I am good at. And I love the idea of being the canvas and allowing your emotions to paint a picture. I think it’s fascinating,” she told the magazine.

“Signing with IMG has always been my dream. When my mom told me that I would be signing with IMG, I was in my kitchen, and I actually thought my family was playing a really sick joke on me. When I found out it was true, I started to cry,” Amelia added.

Amelia is followed by 1.2 million on Instagram.