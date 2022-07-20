Amelia Hamlin stuns running in spaghetti-strap bikini

Amelia Hamlin shared a photo while running in a bikini. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning as she runs across the beach in a skimpy bikini.

The model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna continues to make headlines for racking up the promo gigs – alongside fronting designers Versace and Alexander Wang, the 21-year-old is also the face of Tropic of C swimwear.

TofC, run by supermodel Candice Swanepoel, posted weekend stories promoting its sustainable swimwear with Amelia modeling.

The ex to Scott Disick was snapped in sunlight and amid blue skies as she showed off a spaghetti strap and stringy bikini consisting of a red-and-black top and blue bottoms.

Highlighting the brand’s prints, Amelia jogged with ocean waters splashing up her legs, while also rocking a green bucket hat, gold necklace, and large gold hoop earrings.

Flaunting her rock-hard abs and golden tan, Amelia sizzled as she gazed to the side — highlighting her toned arms.

Amelia has seen her profile rise rapidly in the last 12 months, which many believe is due to her brief romance with reality star Scott Disick, 39.

The former couple raised eyebrows due to their age gap, with Disick largely bearing the brunt of the hate. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians face is known for dating much younger models, including Sofia Richie.

Amelia is now single and living her best life, although she did mention Disick in passing while speaking to Bustle last year.

Amelia Hamlin has no time for social media hate

The model also told the publication that she hides her phone in order to avoid any negative comments she receives.

“Now, if I ever decide to read my comments, I hide my phone because I feel so guilty,” she said.

“I’ll hide my phone from my mom, my boyfriend, my sister, everyone. I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I know that this isn’t right or what I should be doing.’ And if I see a mean comment that gets me down, I just remind myself, “Okay, what other people think about you is none of your business.”

“You know that term haters are motivators? I feel true haters do come with motivators and you have to remind yourself of that constantly,” the brunette added.

Amelia Hamlin and mom Lisa Rinna front Alexander Wang

Earlier this year, Amelia made headlines for landing her Alexander Wang Swim campaign, and it looks like the deal is a family one.

Mom Lisa, 59, is fresh from impressing fans while doing the splits and posing in stretchy underwear as she fronts the Taiwanese-American designer’s bodywear line.

Amelia’s Versace gig is a joint one with Lisa’s other daughter, model Delilah Belle Hamlin.